AMAA 2021 noms: 5 biggest snubs and surprises

The newly unveiled list of nominees spots a number of expected nods but a shocking number of snubs that's left a trail of fresh criticism targeted at the Peace Anyiam-Osigwe founded awards.

Since the announcement on Saturday October 30, social media has been buzzing with reactions expressing bafflement.

This year, AMAA which honour films from across Africa gave expected nods to Nigerian acclaimed movies like Tunde Kelani's 'Ayinla', Chuko and Arie Esiri's 'Eyimofe' and Nollywood's new highest grossing movie 'Omo Ghetto: The Saga' among others. Here is a look at five of the biggest snubs and surprises of the year.

1. Snub/ Surprise: Play Network's 'Rattlesnake' got two nods (NFVCB and Best Supporting Actress categories) but none for the film's most striking performer-Bucci Franklin.

Franklin starred in a supporting role as Nze in the 2020 blockbuster remake and according to fans, deserved a nod much more than Gloria Anozie who got nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for the same film.

2. Snub: Despite the multiple nods that Tunde Kelani's 'Ayinla' received, the director was surprisingly missing from the 'Best Director' category.

3. Snub: Gabriel Afolayan and Sam Dede's performances in Daniel Ademinokan's 'Gone' may have gotten multiple accolades but the actors were surprisingly not given nods at this year's AMAA.

4. Surprise: Ini Edo's performance in Kunle Afolayan's 'The Citation' earned her a nod from this year's AMAA. The actress's surprising recognition in the supporting category met heavy criticism by film enthusiasts who had their sights on veteran actress Joke Silva for the category.

5. Snub: Mildred Okwo surprisingly did not make the 'Best Director' category for 'La Femme Anjola' even though the film got a number of nods including the Best Actress/ Best Actor categories for Rita Dominic and Nonso Bassey.

This will be Bassey's first-ever nomination, a huge feat for the actor who made his big screen debut in the 2021 film.