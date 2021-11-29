RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

AMAA 2021: Interesting highlights from the award ceremony

From Nana Aku Addo's dress to Funny Bone and Chigurl's hosting prowess, here some of the highlights from the evening.

The hosts for the evening Nigerian comedian Funny Bone and actress, Chigurl [Instagram/FunnyBoneOfficial]
It was all glitz and glamour at the 2021 edition of the prestigious Africa Movie Academy Awards.

All roads led to the Marriot Hotel, Ikeja on Sunday, November 28, 2021, for the much talked about awards.

The prestigious award ceremony which is known for its recognition and celebration of African talents saw some top names in the movie industry clutching highly-coveted categories.

Here are some of the interesting highlights from the evening

1 The hosts

What's a big awards ceremony without versatile and all round frisky hosts. The award ceremony was hosted by Nigerian comedian, Funny Bone and actress, Chigurl.

The two hosts did not only give a spectacular performance but gave every guest reasons to smile and laugh all evening. They understood the assignment and aced it.

2 Governor Sanwo Olu showed up

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
The awards ceremony properly kicked off at about 8:30 pm. Just as guests were settling into the much-anticipated awards night, the governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo Olu walked in with his entourage.

His presence was acknowledged by Peace Anyim-Osigwe, founder of AMAA. While welcoming the governor, the host, Funny Bone appealed for the government to help curtail the constant bullying faced by moviemakers in the hands of local touts during movie productions.

3 The outfit that got everyone talking

The evening saw several movie stars, filmmakers and celebrities dressed up and glammed. Now, the one outfit that got everyone talking was worn by Ghanaian actress, Nana Aku Adoo.

The movie star and Nigerian actor Akah Nnani presented the awards for Best Custom and let's just say it was night the Ghanaian actress won't forget in a hurry. After presenting the award, the beautiful actress' exit from the stage was met by a brick wall as her outfit gave her a difficult time moving.

4 The celebrities in attendance

The 2021 AMAA awards was attended by several celebrities including; Rita Dominic, Funke Akindele, Chinedu Ikedieze, JJC Skillz, Keppy Ekenyoung Bassey, Gloria Nobert Young, Fred Amata, Paul Obasele, Gideon Okeke, BBNaija's Tochi, Maureen Solomon, Adetola Adedimeji Lateef, Dayo Amusa and a host of others.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

