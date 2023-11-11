Here are the winners of 2023 African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) Awards

Kicking off on November 5, 2023, with the opening screening of Orah, the film festival ran the course of another five days, with several movie screenings and panel discussions.

The festival had an interesting inclusion of a seven-man jury led by Stephen ‘Dr.’ Love.

Here is the full list of 2023 AFRIFF winners:

Special Jury Prize

For the first award of the night, we have Babatunde Apalowo's All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White.

He shares the award with White Nanny Black Child, making it the first time in AFRIFF that two projects have won the award simultaneously.

Best Student Short Film

Man and Masquerade - Adekunle Blue

Best Animation

When Hearts Touch - Nkem Andrea Denchukwu

Best International Short Film

Nzu - Conscian Morgan

Best Documentary

White Nanny Black Child - Andy Mundy-Castle

Best Performance (Male)

Gregory Ojefua - This is Lagos|Black Harvest

Best International Feature Film

Brothers - Darkhan Tulegenov

Audience Choice Award

I Do Not Come To You By Chance

Best Director

Our Father The Devil - Ellie Foumbi

Best Screenplay

Tunde Babalola - Funmilayo Ransom Kuti

Oronto Douglas Best Feature

Funmilayo Ransom Kuti





