RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Here are the winners of 2023 African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) Awards

Faith Oloruntoyin and Inemesit Udodiong

AFRIFF crowns its winners with ‘All The Colours Of The World Are Between Black And White’ leading the pack.

Babatunde Apalowo's All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White' wins first award of the night at 2023 AFRIFF [Whatkeptmeup]
Babatunde Apalowo's All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White' wins first award of the night at 2023 AFRIFF [Whatkeptmeup]

Kicking off on November 5, 2023, with the opening screening of Orah, the film festival ran the course of another five days, with several movie screenings and panel discussions.

The festival had an interesting inclusion of a seven-man jury led by Stephen ‘Dr.’ Love.

Here is the full list of 2023 AFRIFF winners:

For the first award of the night, we have Babatunde Apalowo's All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White.

He shares the award with White Nanny Black Child, making it the first time in AFRIFF that two projects have won the award simultaneously.

Man and Masquerade - Adekunle Blue

When Hearts Touch - Nkem Andrea Denchukwu

Nzu - Conscian Morgan

White Nanny Black Child - Andy Mundy-Castle

Gregory Ojefua - This is Lagos|Black Harvest

Brothers - Darkhan Tulegenov

I Do Not Come To You By Chance

Our Father The Devil - Ellie Foumbi

Tunde Babalola - Funmilayo Ransom Kuti

Funmilayo Ransom Kuti



Faith Oloruntoyin and Inemesit Udodiong

