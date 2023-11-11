Here are the winners of 2023 African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) Awards
AFRIFF crowns its winners with ‘All The Colours Of The World Are Between Black And White’ leading the pack.
Kicking off on November 5, 2023, with the opening screening of Orah, the film festival ran the course of another five days, with several movie screenings and panel discussions.
The festival had an interesting inclusion of a seven-man jury led by Stephen ‘Dr.’ Love.
Here is the full list of 2023 AFRIFF winners:
Special Jury Prize
For the first award of the night, we have Babatunde Apalowo's All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White.
He shares the award with White Nanny Black Child, making it the first time in AFRIFF that two projects have won the award simultaneously.
Best Student Short Film
Man and Masquerade - Adekunle Blue
Best Animation
When Hearts Touch - Nkem Andrea Denchukwu
Best International Short Film
Nzu - Conscian Morgan
Best Documentary
White Nanny Black Child - Andy Mundy-Castle
Best Performance (Male)
Gregory Ojefua - This is Lagos|Black Harvest
Best International Feature Film
Brothers - Darkhan Tulegenov
Audience Choice Award
I Do Not Come To You By Chance
Best Director
Our Father The Devil - Ellie Foumbi
Best Screenplay
Tunde Babalola - Funmilayo Ransom Kuti
Oronto Douglas Best Feature
Funmilayo Ransom Kuti
