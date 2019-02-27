Akan Nnani has joined the train of Funke Akindele-Bello’s TV sitcom, ‘Jenifa’s Diary.’

Nnani was introduced to the comedy sitcom, which is currently in its 14th season, after Timini, played by Tobi Makinde, dumped Jenifa and her salon for internet fraud.

As ‘Anthony,’ Nnani is expected to help Jenifa take her salon to the next height while putting professional touches in the day to day activities of other workers.

The sitcom still parades some of the regular characters that include Adaku played by Omotunde Adebowale David aka Lolo, Cordelia played by Paschaline Alex Okoli, Sam played by Jide Awobona, and James played by Michael Uba.

Funke recently announced that the 15th season of 'Jenifa's Diary' is expected to commence filming soon.