Adenike Odubawo's 'Ajaga' explores delicates topics around the church

The actor, who plays a starring role in Egun, a horror title currently in cinemas, clearly has something in store for viewers.

Ajaga (Yoke) produced by Adenike Odubawo is a feature-length drama which explores the themes of deceit, heartbreak, and abuse surrounding the church.

In the recent pictures released, Jacobs takes on the role of a pastor in a modern-day Nigerian church and alongside him is his wife played by Odubawo.

In an exclusive with Shock Ng, the actor shared his thoughts on the storyline, especially as one who identifies as a Christian. He said, "It’s not a convenient conversation to watch if you love the church as I do, but I am glad we are the ones telling the story."

Further describing it as a delicate story, he said the film is careful in sustaining the subject matter at all times. He said, "I am very careful about story handling in treatment. We don't want it to seem like we are 'dragging' the church and labelling them all bad. I wanted to walk the story journey as fairly and as naturally as possible."

Directed by Remi Ibinola, the cast includes Tope Olowoniyan, Carol King, Jaiye Kuti, Tomiwa Sage, and Lola Smart.

Odubawo revealed her reasons for shooting now, despite having conservations about the fact that the story could have been told a long time ago. "The best time to have told this story was two decades ago. I decided to tell it now because no one has ever told this very version. I am telling it now because I can afford to tell it now," she said.