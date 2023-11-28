ADVERTISEMENT
Adenike Odubawo's 'Ajaga' explores delicates topics around the church

Faith Oloruntoyin

From trying to survive a force-full lockdown to the podium, nothing beats our very own Nigerian act.

Femi Jacobs alongside Adenike Odubawo on set of 'Ajaga' [Instagram/shockng]
Femi Jacobs alongside Adenike Odubawo on set of 'Ajaga'

Ajaga (Yoke) produced by Adenike Odubawo is a feature-length drama which explores the themes of deceit, heartbreak, and abuse surrounding the church.

In the recent pictures released, Jacobs takes on the role of a pastor in a modern-day Nigerian church and alongside him is his wife played by Odubawo.

In an exclusive with Shock Ng, the actor shared his thoughts on the storyline, especially as one who identifies as a Christian. He said, "It’s not a convenient conversation to watch if you love the church as I do, but I am glad we are the ones telling the story."

Further describing it as a delicate story, he said the film is careful in sustaining the subject matter at all times. He said, "I am very careful about story handling in treatment. We don't want it to seem like we are 'dragging' the church and labelling them all bad. I wanted to walk the story journey as fairly and as naturally as possible."

Directed by Remi Ibinola, the cast includes Tope Olowoniyan, Carol King, Jaiye Kuti, Tomiwa Sage, and Lola Smart.

Adenike Odubawo and Tope Olowoniyan on set of 'Ajaga' [Instagram/Shockng]
Adenike Odubawo and Tope Olowoniyan on set of 'Ajaga'
Odubawo revealed her reasons for shooting now, despite having conservations about the fact that the story could have been told a long time ago. "The best time to have told this story was two decades ago. I decided to tell it now because no one has ever told this very version. I am telling it now because I can afford to tell it now," she said.

Ajaga will head to the big screen upon its release, but no specific date has been revealed by the producers.

Comedian Helen Paul feels small when she goes out with her lawyer husband

Adenike Odubawo's 'Ajaga' explores delicates topics around the church

Cameroon's Sabrina takes on identity in 'Sabrigang'

Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor is battling kidney disease, stroke

Jide Kene Achufusi is a busy man with 3 upcoming movies in December

Busta Rhymes describes working with Burna Boy as an incredible experience

Singer Teni only started drinking alcohol in 2021 to find out what it feels like

'Blood Vessel' triggers a painful tale known to many young Nigerians

BBNaija's Ilebaye plans to build an orphanage with her prize money

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Steve Gukas alongside the director of A Father's Love Sebastian Ukwa [Instagram/nativefilmwx]

Nollywood dominates on TikTok in Africa

Uche Jombo unveils the cast for her upcoming title 'A Better Man' [Instagram/uchejombo]

Six go to sail in 'Blood Vessel' and must fight for their lives at all costs [Instagram/playnetworkstudios]

