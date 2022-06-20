RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

AGN suspends actor Moses Armstrong over alleged sexual assault

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has announced the indefinite suspension of actor Moses Armstrong for allegedly raping a minor.

Moses Armstrong [Instagram]
Moses Armstrong [Instagram]

According to an official statement signed by the Guild’s national president Emeka Rollas, the decision to suspend the actor became imperative amid ongoing police investigation into the serious allegations of sexual assault.

Recommended articles

Actor Moses Armstrong has been placed on indefinite suspension by the National Executive Committee of the Actors Guild of Nigeria over his arrest by the police on allegation of raping a minor,” the statement culled from Punch read.

“In a suspension letter signed by the National President Ejezie Emeka Rollas Armstrong’s suspension was based on facts emanating from the preliminary investigations conducted by the Guild on the allegation.

“Actors Guild of Nigeria has been in the forefront of advocacy against violation of women, such as rape, molestation and all form of abuse therefore, the allegation against Moses Armstrong is capable of tarnishing the good image and reputation of our noble Guild if urgent action is not taken in accordance with the constitutional provisions of the Guild.

“The National President, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, said it is a sad development but nobody is above the law, especially on rape and abuse of women.

“‘Though it is our duty to protect our members when it comes to serious allegations, the law will have to take its course,’ the National President concluded.

“While on suspension the actor is not expected to participate in any film production or Guild activities.

“In addition, The National/State Chapter Task Forces have been mandated to monitor all film locations and production sets in the country as violation of the suspension rules may lead to further stiff disciplinary measures as stipulated by the AGN constitution.”

News of Armstrong’s arrest first made headlines on June 17. The actor was reportedly being held at the Akwa Ibom police command for defiling a 16-year-old girl.

Rollas confirmed the arrest last week alongside reports that the First Lady of the state Martha Udom Emmanuel was involved through her Family Empowerment and Youth Re-Orientation Path Initiative program.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Report yourself to the nearest police station' - Police instructs Portable after giving order to beat up young man

'Report yourself to the nearest police station' - Police instructs Portable after giving order to beat up young man

AGN suspends actor Moses Armstrong over alleged sexual assault

AGN suspends actor Moses Armstrong over alleged sexual assault

Upcoming star Leeobi drops new single 'Nothing Special'

Upcoming star Leeobi drops new single 'Nothing Special'

Nikki Laoye & Snatcha release Afrobeats love single, 'I Do'

Nikki Laoye & Snatcha release Afrobeats love single, 'I Do'

Poster alert! Biodun Stephen unveils first-look at ‘Sistá’, confirms release date

Poster alert! Biodun Stephen unveils first-look at ‘Sistá’, confirms release date

Komotion studios debuts third teaser for Dawn of Thunder: The Origin of Sango

Komotion studios debuts third teaser for Dawn of Thunder: The Origin of Sango

Burna Boy's accuser says he tried to bribe her family with 'hush' money

Burna Boy's accuser says he tried to bribe her family with 'hush' money

Burna Boy: The various times singer has been involved in violence

Burna Boy: The various times singer has been involved in violence

Red TV’s new short film ‘Mighty’ poses an introspective question about change

Red TV’s new short film ‘Mighty’ poses an introspective question about change

Trending

5 Nollywood actors who are married to fellow Nollywood stars

Bimpe Oyebade and Lateef Adedimeji

Reunion finale: I never asked Liquorose to be my girlfriend- Emmanuel admits

BBNaija Emmanuel and Liquorose [Instagram]

BBNaija Reunion: Queen reveals why she blocked Whitemoney after the show

Queen and Whitemoney [Instagram]

Breaded Life: 5 surprising facts about the trending film

Timini Egbuson in 'Breaded Life' movie [Instagram/@breadedlifemovie]