AGN suspends actor Moses Armstrong over alleged sexual assault

“Actor Moses Armstrong has been placed on indefinite suspension by the National Executive Committee of the Actors Guild of Nigeria over his arrest by the police on allegation of raping a minor,” the statement culled from Punch read.

“In a suspension letter signed by the National President Ejezie Emeka Rollas Armstrong’s suspension was based on facts emanating from the preliminary investigations conducted by the Guild on the allegation.

“Actors Guild of Nigeria has been in the forefront of advocacy against violation of women, such as rape, molestation and all form of abuse therefore, the allegation against Moses Armstrong is capable of tarnishing the good image and reputation of our noble Guild if urgent action is not taken in accordance with the constitutional provisions of the Guild.

“The National President, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, said it is a sad development but nobody is above the law, especially on rape and abuse of women.

“‘Though it is our duty to protect our members when it comes to serious allegations, the law will have to take its course,’ the National President concluded.

“While on suspension the actor is not expected to participate in any film production or Guild activities.

“In addition, The National/State Chapter Task Forces have been mandated to monitor all film locations and production sets in the country as violation of the suspension rules may lead to further stiff disciplinary measures as stipulated by the AGN constitution.”

News of Armstrong’s arrest first made headlines on June 17. The actor was reportedly being held at the Akwa Ibom police command for defiling a 16-year-old girl.