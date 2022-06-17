RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nollywood actor Moses Armstrong arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Nollywood actor Moses Armstrong [Instagram/MosesArmstrong]
Nollywood actor Moses Armstrong [Instagram/MosesArmstrong]

According to several reports, the actor was arrested by men of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl.

Recommended articles

While reacting to the latest development, the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, described the case as "a very serious one."

"To get involved with a child as young as 16yrs is not something I and the association I represent, would stand for. This is a very sad development involving a member of ours, but I wouldn’t want to comment any further on this case," he said.

Rollas revealed that the case is being handled by the first lady of Akwa Ibom State, Martha Udom Emmanuel through her Family Empowerment and Youth Re-Orientation Path Initiative.

He also distanced the Guild from the horrendous act.

Amstrong is currently the Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Film and National development: A review

Film and National development: A review

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Asake, CKay, Davido, Wizkid, Mayorkun, Ruger and others

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Asake, CKay, Davido, Wizkid, Mayorkun, Ruger and others

CKay drops new single 'Watawi' featuring Davido, Focalistic, and Abidoza

CKay drops new single 'Watawi' featuring Davido, Focalistic, and Abidoza

Nollywood actor Moses Armstrong arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl

Nollywood actor Moses Armstrong arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl

Ruger's 'Second Wave' EP gets three new singles: 'WeWe,' 'Girlfriend,' and 'Warning'

Ruger's 'Second Wave' EP gets three new singles: 'WeWe,' 'Girlfriend,' and 'Warning'

Mayorkun releases new single 'Certified loner (No competition)'

Mayorkun releases new single 'Certified loner (No competition)'

Reunion: I was dealing with a single woman - Boma explains tryst with Tega

Reunion: I was dealing with a single woman - Boma explains tryst with Tega

Davido shares media tour footage ahead of his show in New York

Davido shares media tour footage ahead of his show in New York

Chris Brown to drop new single featuring Wizkid on Friday 17th

Chris Brown to drop new single featuring Wizkid on Friday 17th

Trending

'Emmanuel told me he was single' - Natukunda Precious breaks silence over Liquorose and Emmanuel's split

Liquorose, Precious Natukunda and Emmanuel [Instagram/Liquorose] [Instagram/ShawtyPrecious] [Instagram/EmmanuelUmohFanPage]

Mercy Aigbe reportedly exchange blows with businesswoman at party

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and businesswoma Larrit [Instagram/MercyAigbe] [Instagram/LarritShowVillage]

Georgina Onuoha drags Yul Edochie after claiming 2nd wife brought him blessing

Nollywood actors Georgina Onuoha and Yul Edochie [Instagram/GeorginaOnuoha] [Instagram/YulEdochie]

BBNaija: 10 photos of Natukunda Precious the lady reportedly behind Liquorose and Emmanuel's split

Precious is a Ugandan who only met Emmanuel in 2021. [Instagram/ShawtyPrecious]