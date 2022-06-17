Nollywood actor Moses Armstrong arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl

While reacting to the latest development, the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, described the case as "a very serious one."

"To get involved with a child as young as 16yrs is not something I and the association I represent, would stand for. This is a very sad development involving a member of ours, but I wouldn’t want to comment any further on this case," he said.

Rollas revealed that the case is being handled by the first lady of Akwa Ibom State, Martha Udom Emmanuel through her Family Empowerment and Youth Re-Orientation Path Initiative.

He also distanced the Guild from the horrendous act.