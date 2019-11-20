Nollywood stars, Monalisa Chinda and Femi Branch have been newly elected alongside Emeka Rollas as executives of AGN.

The election, which held in Akwa Ibom had 12 candidates emerging winners.

Emeka Rollas Ejezie returns as National President, while Mohammed Kareem, Wassh Waziri Hong, Lolo Oby Kate Okafor, and David Babafemi Branch emerged Vice Presidents for North Central, North West, South East, and southwest respectively.

Monalisa Chinda Coker won her election to become the guild’s Public Relations Officer, while Abubakar Sanusi emerged Secretary-General and Chelsea Raphael Nwodo emerged Assistant Secretary-General.

Other elected executives are Emeka Duru as Financial Secretary, Maradona Mikevine Paul as Treasurer, Anigbo Clement Cowboy as Director of Guild Services and Adigizi Bala as Chief Whip.

Over 187 delegates from 22 states attended and voted during the elections, which was supervised by AGNEC Chairman, Steve Eboh and Emma Ogugua.

Emeka Rollas, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu, Uche Elendu and Alex Usifo at the AGN national elections. [Instagram/ucheelendu]

Other celebrities spotted at the election were Prince Ifeanyi Dikeh, Desmond Elliot, Rita Edochie, John Okafor, Mojisola Oyatayo, Ochendo McSmith, Fred Amata, Bolaji Amusan, Uche Elenu, Ralph Nwadike, Imeh Bishop, Pastor Goddy Goddy, Moses Armstrong, Segun Arinze, and Ronnie Dikko.

Meanwhile, an Inauguration committee headed by Femi Branch, the newly elected Vice President, South West, has been set up.

The inauguration committee also has Monalisa Chinda Coker, Uche Elendu, Kemi Adekomi and Don Pedro Aganbi as members.

Moji Oyetayo (right), Uche Elendu, Rita Edochie and Chidi Ihezie Okafor in Akwa Ibom for the AGN elections. [Instagram/Mojiymohipsoyetayo]

Speaking on behalf of the Guild, Chinda informed that the committee is working assiduously to put up a spectacular inauguration show to prove the determination of the newly elected National Executives to take the Guild to the next level professionally and through corporate, diplomatic, and international partnerships.

She also hinted that top on the agenda of the new National EXCO is the welfare of members across all the state chapters, professional job opportunities, training, and improved remunerations.