AFRIFF 2024 opens with red carpet glamour, honours Herbert Wigwe as Headless premieres on opening night

The 13th annual African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) opened in grand style on November 3 at the Royal Box by Cube 65 in Victoria Island, Lagos, drawing icons of cinema, government dignitaries, and international guests to celebrate the pride, power, and global influence of African storytelling.

AFRIFF's inaugural Trailblazer Award, dedicated to the late Herbert Wigwe, was presented by Nigeria’s Honourable Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and AFREXIM Bank President Benedict Oramah, honoring their commitment to Nigeria’s creative economy.

ThisDay publisher and Arise TV Chairman Nduka Obaigbena, in his address, commended AFRIFF founder Chioma Ude for her enduring vision, celebrating AFRIFF as “one of the biggest film festivals in the world” as he paid tribute to Herbert Wigwe, describing him as a steadfast advocate for creative endeavors and a cherished supporter of AFRIFF.

Celebrated Nigerian actors, filmmakers and directors, including Rita Dominic, Chioma Akpotha, Kunle Afolayan, Juliet Ibrahim, Kunle Remi, Osas Ighodaro, Clarence Peters, Omowunmi Dada, Uche Jombo, Segun Arinze, Baaj Adebule, Stan Nze, Jidekene Achufusi, Enyinna Nwigwe, Clarence Peters and Bolanle Austen-Peters, filled the venue with excitement and pride for the achievements of African cinema as they graced the red carpet and participated in a special portraiture session by renowned photographer, Kelechi Amadi Obi inside the Mikano showroom.

Other illustrious guests were former Minister of Information Lai Mohammed and Obi Asika, Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, British-Nigerian actor John Boyega, Stephen "Dr." Love, producer of The Cloned Tyrone, US Ambassador to Nigeria Richard Mills, movie producer Lene Borglum and an impressive roster of African film stars whose presence highlighted the importance of the evening’s celebration.

The festival opened with the highly anticipated thrilling film “Headless,” directed and produced by Michael Ndiomu. The film highlights the realities of the film industry in Nigeria. The cast, including Gideon Okeke, Segun Arinze, Baaj Adebule, and Gbebumi Ejeye, were all present and celebrated at the opening.

Chioma Ude, the founder of AFRIFF, shared her excitement for this year’s festival, emphasizing its role in amplifying African voices in film. “AFRIFF is more than a film festival; it’s a movement that celebrates the beauty and complexity of our stories,” Ude said. “Tonight’s celebration is a testament to the dedication of everyone who believes in African cinema as a powerful force for cultural change.”

With esteemed guests from across the globe, AFRIFF 2024’s opening night set an inspiring tone for the week ahead, celebrating African cinema as a dynamic force on the world stage.

“Herbert’s Day” AFRIFF Honors Herbert Wigwe’s Legacy, Contribution to Creative Economy

Day 2 of AFRIFF, themed “Herbert’s Day” in memory of the late Herbert Wigwe, featured an influential panel session titled Financing the Future: Investing in Film for Global Prosperity. Panelists discussed how investments in film contribute to global economic growth, social development, and cultural enrichment. Esteemed representatives from PAC Capital, AFREXIM Bank, Chapel Hill Denham, Bank of Industry, and MBO Capital joined the discussion, moderated by Michael Ndiomu.

The day was filled with additional engaging panel sessions, during which thought leaders and stakeholders from the finance, creative, and technology sectors explored the power of film to shape social narratives, drive economic growth, and open up global investment opportunities.

One of the day’s highlights was a fireside chat with British-Nigerian actor John Boyega, moderated by Fela Oke. Boyega shared the inspiring journey of his path to Hollywood, recounting his early training at a film school in London and the six-month audition process that ultimately landed him his role in Star Wars.

The day concluded with an exclusive networking event at the U.S. Consul General’s residence, attended by film executives from Netflix, John Boyega, Bovi, AFRIFF founder Chioma Ude, Latasha Ngwube, Clarence Peters, as well as U.S. diplomats and senior officials from the U.S. Mission in Nigeria. The gathering served as a fitting close to a day dedicated to fostering collaboration and celebrating African cinema's global impact.

As AFRIFF 2024 continues, the festival shines as a beacon for African storytelling, forging connections that transcend borders and positioning African cinema as a driving force in the global film industry.

