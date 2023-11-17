ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Accelerate TV celebrates success at AFRIFF 2023, premieres top 5 Accelerate filmmaker projects

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByAccelerateTV

Accelerate TV celebrates success at AFRIFF 2023, premieres top 5 Accelerate filmmaker projects
Accelerate TV celebrates success at AFRIFF 2023, premieres top 5 Accelerate filmmaker projects

Recommended articles

Thursday, November 9, 2023, marked "Accelerate Day" at AFRIFF, where the platform celebrated by premiering projects from the top 5 participants of the 4th edition of the Accelerate Filmmaker Project.

The Phoenix Project, from which the Filmmaker Project is a subset, is an initiative anchored on Accelerate TV's goal to empower 50,000 youths in 5 years by equipping them with high-demand skills within the creative industry.

The Accelerate Filmmaker Project has proven to be a transformative force in the lives of young filmmakers. The initiative not only provides a platform for emerging talents but also fosters confidence, collaboration, and the development of unique voices within the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Top 5 Winners of the Accelerate Filmmakers Project (AFMP) and their facilitators L-R Victor Eyike, Sanni Ayodeji, Esse Akwawa, Judith Audu, Feyzo, Janopest,Tosan Anyafulu, Korede
Top 5 Winners of the Accelerate Filmmakers Project (AFMP) and their facilitators L-R Victor Eyike, Sanni Ayodeji, Esse Akwawa, Judith Audu, Feyzo, Janopest,Tosan Anyafulu, Korede Pulse Nigeria

The top 5 of the 4th edition of the Accelerate Filmmaker Project, Janobest Isaac, Tosan Anyafulu, Victor Eyike, Korede Soyinka, and Sanni Ayodeji, all showcased their outstanding projects to mark Accelerate Day at the event. Their short movie projects which were shown to hundreds of viewers present include; The Shadow by Janobest Isaac, Obinmapu by Tosan Anyafulu, Road Trip by Victor Eyike, A Better Place by Korede Soyinka, and Arodan by Sanni Ayodeji.

The Head of Accelerate, Colette Otusheso, expressed her pride and gratitude for the impact the Accelerate Filmmakers Project has had on young filmmakers. She acknowledged the invaluable support from partners Access Bank, AFRIFF, and industry experts and mentors who dedicated their time to mentor and train the participants.

Colette Otusheso Head, Accelerate TV
Colette Otusheso Head, Accelerate TV Pulse Nigeria

Accelerate TV CEO Colette Otusheso stated, "The Accelerate Filmmaker Project is an initiative that holds a special place in my heart, and I am immensely proud of the impact it has had since its inception on the lives of young filmmakers. I must also take a moment to express my profound gratitude to our partners, Access Bank, AFRIFF, and our industry experts and facilitators who dedicated their time from their busy schedules to mentor and train the students. Without their unwavering support, this dream would not have been realized. I want to extend my deepest congratulations to the top 5 filmmakers once again, and I look forward to watching your careers flourish."

ADVERTISEMENT
Guests at the Accelerate Day AFMP Screening during AFRIFF 2023 [Accelerate TV]
Guests at the Accelerate Day AFMP Screening during AFRIFF 2023 [Accelerate TV] Pulse Nigeria
Guests at the Accelerate Day AFMP Screening during AFRIFF 2023 [Accelerate TV]
Guests at the Accelerate Day AFMP Screening during AFRIFF 2023 [Accelerate TV] Pulse Nigeria
Guests at the Accelerate Day AFMP Screening during AFRIFF 2023 [Accelerate TV]
Guests at the Accelerate Day AFMP Screening during AFRIFF 2023 [Accelerate TV] Pulse Nigeria

Accelerate TV continues to be a driving force in the Nigerian entertainment landscape, creating opportunities and platforms for emerging talents to thrive. The success of the Accelerate Filmmakers Project at AFRIFF 2023 further solidifies its commitment to nurturing the next generation of filmmakers and storytellers.

The FilmMaker Project is just one of the focus points in Accelerate's quest to Educate, Empower and Entertain, as it is part of the Phoenix Project, which Accelerate created to reach the widest audience of young people and give them an entrance to the creative sector. With annual cohorts and courses like “The Business of Fashion'' and “Influencers 101”, there is something for every creative out there. So head over to www.phoenixprojectng.com and start that creative journey today.

ADVERTISEMENT

---

#FeatureByAccelerateTV

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Choose You' by Sent Silver: A melodic celebration of love

'Choose You' by Sent Silver: A melodic celebration of love

Accelerate TV celebrates success at AFRIFF 2023, premieres top 5 Accelerate filmmaker projects

Accelerate TV celebrates success at AFRIFF 2023, premieres top 5 Accelerate filmmaker projects

Peter Okoye and wife celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

Peter Okoye and wife celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

My vision is to create a festival for African culture - Davido

My vision is to create a festival for African culture - Davido

My first experience of a Nigerian artist taking over the world is D'banj - Davido

My first experience of a Nigerian artist taking over the world is D'banj - Davido

I'm sorry for any damage I may have caused - Oladips' friend on viral post

I'm sorry for any damage I may have caused - Oladips' friend on viral post

Davido says making 'Timeless' album was like a healing process

Davido says making 'Timeless' album was like a healing process

'Waterside' stage play to enjoy December theatrical run in Lagos

'Waterside' stage play to enjoy December theatrical run in Lagos

Young Jonn releases new 2-pack singles ahead of his debut album

Young Jonn releases new 2-pack singles ahead of his debut album

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Mo Abudu on set for new Netflix series [Twitter/NO Iweala]

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala set to feature in Mo Abudu's new docu-series

Five brothers come together to save their mother Akindele in A Tribe Called Judah [Instagram/funkejenifaakindele]

Funke Akindele's 'A Tribe Called Judah's trailer promises heist-like drama

Dr Busola Tejumola has shared some interesting insight into female content consumption [Bhmng]

Women don't only watch romance dramas - MultiChoice's Busola Tejumola at AFRIFF

Olóládé Series - A homage to Nollywood TV Classics

Olóládé Series - A homage to Nollywood TV classics