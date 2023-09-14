ADVERTISEMENT
Daniel Etim-Effiong, Erica shine in 'A Weekend to Forget' trailer, out in cinemas Sept 22

The suspenseful film boasts an ensemble cast; Daniel Etim-Effiong, Ini Dima-Okojie, Stan Nze, Erica Nlewedim, Elozonam Ogbolu, Uche Montana, Neo Akpofure, and Akin Lewis
This suspenseful film boasts an ensemble cast including; Daniel Etim-Effiong, Ini Dima-Okojie, Stan Nze, Erica Nlewedim, Elozonam Ogbolu, Uche Montana, Neo Akpofure, and Akin Lewis, and it's set to make its grand premiere on September 19, 2023, with a nationwide cinema release scheduled for Friday, September 22.

Within hours of its release on Inkblot's social media platforms, the trailer went viral, setting social media ablaze with fervent discussions about the remarkable cast and intriguing storyline. The anticipation for 'A Weekend to Forget' has reached unprecedented levels since Inkblot first announced the commencement of principal photography for this enthralling thriller back in May.

'A Weekend to Forget' marks a significant milestone as it's the directorial debut of Damola Ademola, one of Inkblot's co-founders. This film delves into the intricate facets of human psychology and the consequences of pursuing one's deepest desires, taking audiences on a riveting journey through the dark and enigmatic corners of the human mind. This thrilling project is a collaboration between Inkblot Productions and their long-time partners, FilmOne Studios.

This film delves into the intricate facets of human psychology and the consequences of pursuing one's deepest desires, taking audiences on a riveting journey through the dark and enigmatic corners of the human mind.
The concept for this gripping thriller was conceived by none other than Damola Ademola himself, who, along with Chiemeka Osagwu, crafted the engrossing story that forms the backbone of the film. The screenplay was skillfully penned by Joy Isi Bewaji.

Director Damola Ademola shared his thoughts on 'A Weekend to Forget,' stating, "A Weekend to Forget is a unique and original take on the psychological thriller. Working with such an amazing cast and crew to tell this distinctive story is a privilege and honour. Once again, we're thrilled to partner with FilmOne to bring this feature film to life, specifically for the Nigerian audience and lovers of Nollywood globally."

With its captivating storyline and exceptional talent both in front of and behind the camera, 'A Weekend to Forget' promises to be a cinematic experience that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. A little birdie informed BN that even at the end of the movie, viewers will still be asking questions. Don't miss this unforgettable weekend at the movies when it hits cinemas on September 22, 2023. Get ready to immerse yourself in the depths of human psychology as director Damola Ademola takes you on a suspense-driven journey like never before.

Watch trailer here;

Daniel Etim-Effiong, Erica shine in 'A Weekend to Forget' trailer, out in cinemas Sept 22

Omashola revealed he dated Kim Oprah back in 2020 [Instagram/sholzy23/kimoprah]

Omashola dated Kim Oprah prior to 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pere hits the wall as he goes head-to-head with Doyin on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/pulsenigeria247]

Pere hits the wall in altercation with Doyin on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Doyin makes her exit from Big Brother Naija All Stars.

Doyin gets evicted from 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

Pere tries to get Neo to pick up a new strategy on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Pere advises Neo to get into a ship on 'BBNaija All Stars'