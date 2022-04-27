RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

A story on society, love, and class-differentiation

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Telemundo recently premiered The Scent of Passion in Nigeria and hosted a media event where Pulse representatives got the pleasure to meet and greet virtually with members of the crew and cast from the show.

A story on society, love, and class-differentiation
A story on society, love, and class-differentiation

We got to chat with the lead Actress Laura Londoño (Gaviola) who gave us much-needed details about the title, her role and why The Scent of Passion may just be the next big telenovela for Nigerians.

Recommended articles

WATCH TRAILER

Here’s what Laura Londoño had to say.

What makes The Scent of Passion different from other shows that you've acted in?

The story talks about different subjects from social class differentiation to forbidden love. It’s a story that, although written 30 years ago, is still relevant to society. It reflects the realities of society and how significance is placed on how much money we have, what name we carry, where we live and other superficial biases that if we look within ourselves, we all are guilty of. The Scent of Passion is a story that portrays many topics that are very relevant in our society and subject matters that aren’t visited regularly but should be.

When did you know that you wanted to be an actress?

I always knew since I was little. I was in a theater group when I was six years old, and I studied ballet. It was always the theater itself that moved me and it's something that I always enjoyed a lot. But then when I had to go to the university, I didn't know how I was going to make the decision to be an actress because I come from a very academic family. My father and my brothers are engineers, and my mother is a lawyer. So, I decided to study architecture because for me it was the right balance of creativity and technicality. I still felt like I had a calling to go back to acting and must give it a chance, because I couldn’t let fear make the decision for me. So, I decided to give it a try and if it doesn't work, I would go back to architecture. I am glad I finally made this decision to go for acting and abandon all those theories and ideas that I had about it not being a serious career because, now that I consider it, it saved my life.

A story on society, love, and class-differentiation
A story on society, love, and class-differentiation Pulse Nigeria

Are there any roles that you haven't played yet that you would like to or perhaps a role that you've always dreamed of?

I would like to keep exploring the singing area or the musical aspect, because this is the first time that I've sang in my acting career, and I didn't know I could sing. I loved It and it was a great experience. I would love to keep doing that in other characters and dancing.

Aside from The Scent of Passion, is there anything else that you're working on, that you can tell us about?

The other project I’m working on is my brand called ‘Almost Virgin’. It is a sexual wellness brand, where we produce oral spray and sexual oil. I believe that this project has opened a huge door to talk about sexuality for women which is something that we rarely talk about.

Telemundo’s ‘The Scent of Passion’ recently premiered in Nigeria and is showing on the Telemundo channel 118 on DStv every day at 9PM WAT.

Follow Telemundo Africa on Instagram and Facebook to stay updated.

A story on society, love, and class-differentiation
A story on society, love, and class-differentiation Pulse Nigeria

---

#FeaturedPost

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'God will judge you both' - Yul Edochie's 1st wife calls him out over new baby and wife

'God will judge you both' - Yul Edochie's 1st wife calls him out over new baby and wife

Yul Edochie welcomes son with 2nd wife

Yul Edochie welcomes son with 2nd wife

A story on society, love, and class-differentiation

A story on society, love, and class-differentiation

Burna Boy narrates how he produced the 'Twice As Tall' album on Zoom

Burna Boy narrates how he produced the 'Twice As Tall' album on Zoom

Afro-fusion singer Chyzzi teams up with Peruzzi on new hit single titled 'Offwhite' amid upcoming EP

Afro-fusion singer Chyzzi teams up with Peruzzi on new hit single titled 'Offwhite' amid upcoming EP

Black Sherif: I dreamt of performing on stage when I was in class six

Black Sherif: I dreamt of performing on stage when I was in class six

The Homecoming Festival took over Lagos and we have the scoop!

The Homecoming Festival took over Lagos and we have the scoop!

Efe Ogbeni is a heartless human being - Music producer, Shizzi calls out his manager

Efe Ogbeni is a heartless human being - Music producer, Shizzi calls out his manager

Flavour’s Amazon Prime deal shows how Afrobeats success can inform Nollywood’s [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Flavour’s Amazon Prime deal shows how Afrobeats success can inform Nollywood’s [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Trending

Nollywood movie ‘Sharon Stone’ featured on latest episode of US show ‘Atlanta’

Atlanta features clip from ‘Sharon Stone’ Nollywood movie

'Village Headmaster' back on screen after 34 years hiatus

'Village Headmaster' back on screen after 34 years hiatus

Netflix reportedly loses 200K subscribers in Q1

Netflix logo.

Netflix’s new ‘Blood Sisters’ poster reveals plot detail

‘Blood Sisters’ Netflix series [Netflix]