A story on society, love, and class-differentiation

Here’s what Laura Londoño had to say.

What makes The Scent of Passion different from other shows that you've acted in?

The story talks about different subjects from social class differentiation to forbidden love. It’s a story that, although written 30 years ago, is still relevant to society. It reflects the realities of society and how significance is placed on how much money we have, what name we carry, where we live and other superficial biases that if we look within ourselves, we all are guilty of. The Scent of Passion is a story that portrays many topics that are very relevant in our society and subject matters that aren’t visited regularly but should be.

When did you know that you wanted to be an actress?

I always knew since I was little. I was in a theater group when I was six years old, and I studied ballet. It was always the theater itself that moved me and it's something that I always enjoyed a lot. But then when I had to go to the university, I didn't know how I was going to make the decision to be an actress because I come from a very academic family. My father and my brothers are engineers, and my mother is a lawyer. So, I decided to study architecture because for me it was the right balance of creativity and technicality. I still felt like I had a calling to go back to acting and must give it a chance, because I couldn’t let fear make the decision for me. So, I decided to give it a try and if it doesn't work, I would go back to architecture. I am glad I finally made this decision to go for acting and abandon all those theories and ideas that I had about it not being a serious career because, now that I consider it, it saved my life.

Pulse Nigeria

Are there any roles that you haven't played yet that you would like to or perhaps a role that you've always dreamed of?

I would like to keep exploring the singing area or the musical aspect, because this is the first time that I've sang in my acting career, and I didn't know I could sing. I loved It and it was a great experience. I would love to keep doing that in other characters and dancing.

Aside from The Scent of Passion, is there anything else that you're working on, that you can tell us about?

The other project I’m working on is my brand called ‘Almost Virgin’. It is a sexual wellness brand, where we produce oral spray and sexual oil. I believe that this project has opened a huge door to talk about sexuality for women which is something that we rarely talk about.

Telemundo’s ‘The Scent of Passion’ recently premiered in Nigeria and is showing on the Telemundo channel 118 on DStv every day at 9PM WAT.

Follow Telemundo Africa on Instagram and Facebook to stay updated.

Pulse Nigeria

---