RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'A Second Husband' Nigeria's first NFT short film premieres on YouTube

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The first of its kind project launched on the video streaming platform this February.

A Second Husband short film
A Second Husband short film

Nollywood is fast jumping on the NFT wagon with a number of collections already underway.

Recommended articles

Recently Nigerian-British filmmaker Kenim Obaigbena unveiled the industry's first ever NFT short film, her 2020 production titled 'A Second Husband'.

The film starring Osas Ighodaro in the lead role alongside Ade Laoye, Ibrahim Jammal, Udoka Oyeka, and Diana Yekinni, is now available to the public via YouTube.

' A Second Husband' follows the story of a high-class lady who goes against societal standards by practising polyandry when she takes in a second husband- a much younger man leaving her first husband to handle the consequences of her actions.

Shot in Lagos via Kenim's OVG media production company, the official trailer debuted last year and garnered quite the buzz online.

According to the production company, some of the benefits of getting the film as an NFT asset include: access to deleted scenes, a 1-hour Zoom call with the writer/director/producer, two invites to writer/director/producer , as well as a copy of the film’s original script.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the film, writer and director Kenim shared that she “wanted the world to see what it would be like when a man is put in a situation most women are forced into."

Kenim is known for her work on Biyi Bandele’s 'Half of a Yellow Sun' and 'Selfless', 'The Youth', 'Great Divide' among others.

Watch the short film:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'A Second Husband' Nigeria's first NFT short film premieres on YouTube

'A Second Husband' Nigeria's first NFT short film premieres on YouTube

Brand New! Africa Magic Premieres New Game Show, Come Play Naija

Brand New! Africa Magic Premieres New Game Show, Come Play Naija

'We found drugs with them' - NDLEA speaks on reason behind Zinoleesky and Mohbad's arrest

'We found drugs with them' - NDLEA speaks on reason behind Zinoleesky and Mohbad's arrest

Singers Zinoleesky and Mohbad reportedly arrested by the NDLEA

Singers Zinoleesky and Mohbad reportedly arrested by the NDLEA

American rapper Da Brat weds partner Judy Dupart

American rapper Da Brat weds partner Judy Dupart

Jennifer Lawrence welcomes baby with hubby

Jennifer Lawrence welcomes baby with hubby

Sammie Okposo and wife vacation in Mexico

Sammie Okposo and wife vacation in Mexico

Ike Nnaebue's 'No U-turn' documentary gets special recognition at Berlinale

Ike Nnaebue's 'No U-turn' documentary gets special recognition at Berlinale

Annie & 2Baba join African stars in new Netflix reality show 'Young, Famous & African [Trailer]

Annie & 2Baba join African stars in new Netflix reality show 'Young, Famous & African [Trailer]

Trending

Michael Blackson calls on Tyler Perry to partner with him to build film studio in Ghana

Michael Blackson calls on Tyler Perry to partner with him to build film studio in Ghana

FG to enforce new law to ban money rituals in Nollywood movies

Nollywood rituals [Asaase Radio]

Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Jim Iyke to star in new Dimeji Ajibola film 'Passport'

BTS of 'Passport' movie directed by Dimeji Ajibola [VSL Media]

Nse Ikpe-Etim stars alongside Akon in Hollywood debut 'The American King - As told by an African priestess'

Nse Ikpe-Etim [Instagram/@nseikpeetim]