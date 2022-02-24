'A Second Husband' Nigeria's first NFT short film premieres on YouTube

Recently Nigerian-British filmmaker Kenim Obaigbena unveiled the industry's first ever NFT short film, her 2020 production titled 'A Second Husband'.

The film starring Osas Ighodaro in the lead role alongside Ade Laoye, Ibrahim Jammal, Udoka Oyeka, and Diana Yekinni, is now available to the public via YouTube.

' A Second Husband' follows the story of a high-class lady who goes against societal standards by practising polyandry when she takes in a second husband- a much younger man leaving her first husband to handle the consequences of her actions.

Shot in Lagos via Kenim's OVG media production company, the official trailer debuted last year and garnered quite the buzz online.

According to the production company, some of the benefits of getting the film as an NFT asset include: access to deleted scenes, a 1-hour Zoom call with the writer/director/producer, two invites to writer/director/producer , as well as a copy of the film’s original script.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the film, writer and director Kenim shared that she “wanted the world to see what it would be like when a man is put in a situation most women are forced into."

Kenim is known for her work on Biyi Bandele’s 'Half of a Yellow Sun' and 'Selfless', 'The Youth', 'Great Divide' among others.