A dream stirs chaos between Soma and Angel on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

In one night, one of the only stable ships' experienced its share of issues.

Soma and Angel come face to face with issues on BBNaija All Stars. [Twitter/BBNaija]
Soma had a conversation with Venita this morning about disagreements with Angel the day before. Apparently, Angel dreamt that she kissed Cross and then Soma retaliated by kissing someone else too.

Things get dicey when Soma questions why it has to be Cross of all people that she locks lips with, but her apology afterwards isn't sufficient for him.

Venita tries to weigh in on the situation, advising that it could just be a miscommunication issue going on with them. But Soma refuses as he continues venting about the ordeal.

At this point, Soma has shifted camps with whom he has chit-chats, as he was seen discussing with Cee-C and Whitemoney. Soma revealed his take on Ilebaye's involvement in Cee-C's missing drink the night before.

According to him, Alex had distributed her drinks between himself and Ilebaye, so there was no way she could have assumed the drink she took afterwards was still for Alex. Cee-C and Whitemoney also shared their grievances as to how Ilebaye lied on several occasions about housemates missing things.

Cee-C said, "She is mean, she can watch you burn and wouldn't say a thing...This is the second time; she has watched me heartbroken and didn't say a thing. You made me so mad, and you went to cry".

They close off the discussion wondering if taking other BBNaija All Stars housemates things was a strategy or an intentional act to get them to react.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

