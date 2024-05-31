ADVERTISEMENT
9 Nollywood films to watch for this weekend

Kome Nathaniel

On the list this weekend is Kill Boro, Criminal, The Trade, My Village People and more.

9 Nollywood films to watch for this weekend [Instagram/niyi_akinmolayan]
9 Nollywood films to watch for this weekend [Instagram/niyi_akinmolayan]

After a demanding week, it can be challenging and exhausting to constantly look for something to watch. Don't worry—Pulse has you covered.

Here are nine must-watch Nollywood films to see this weekend:

Synopsis: The film follows a father drowning in debt and his desperate child as they struggle for survival. Kill Boro is a compelling story that tackles the themes of family, survival, sacrifice, and the unwavering hope of forgiveness. It is set in the little hamlet of Azuama along a river.

Director: Courage Obayuwana

Cast: Blessing Oreva Uzero, Michael Dappa, Philip Asaya, Brutus Richard, and Gregory Ojefua

Where to watch: Prime Video

Synopsis: It follows the story of a brother who holds a hospital hostage as he seeks medical help for his brother.

Director: Dolapo Adigun

Cast: OG Tega, Austine Onuoha, Bryan Okoye, Chuks Joseph, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, and Uzor Arukwe

Where to watch: Cinema

Synopsis: This is the story of a notoriously cunning kidnapper known only by name, who has ravaged the southern part of Nigeria for over a decade.

Director: Jade Osiberu

Cast: Ese Lami Afegbai, Nengi Adoki, Denola Grey, Sidney Esiri, Abayomi Alvin, Gregory Ojefua, and Blossom Chukwujekwu

Where to watch: Prime Video

Synopsis: Prince, a selfish womaniser, finds himself in bubbling hot water after his reckless lifestyle accidentally attracts the attention of a coven of witches who want a mixture of revenge and romance.

Director: Niyi Akinmolayan

Cast: Oge Amuta, Amaechi Muonago, Mimi Onalaja, Bovi Ugboma, Fares Boulos, Venita Akpofure, Sophie Alakija, and Azubuike Egwu (Zubby Michael)

Where to watch: Netflix

Synopsis: This follows the story of Zara, who is perceived as Ebisan Arayi's side chick and causes problems not only in his household but also in the home of her friend.

Director: Moyin Ezekiel (MoyinSage)

Cast: Ijeoma Josephina Otabor (Phyna), Rachel Edwards, OluwaDolarz, Pharm Saviour Akpan, Ekete Chinyere, Boma Martins Akpore, and Fruitful Simon.

Where to watch: YouTube

Synopsis: Forgotten in a remote village and battling a life-ending disease, a young boy's future could change forever when strangers show up.

Director: Biodun Stephen

Cast: Myde Glover, Chris Iheuwa, Peter Fatomilola, Nonso Odogwu, Lateef Adedimeji, and Bolaji Ogunmola

Where to watch: Netflix

Synopsis: This follows the story of a woman, who suffers from memory loss and needs to remember a secret document her husband, 'Panam' gave her years ago, which is the only thing between General Sani and his bid to become the president.

Director: Niyi Akinmolayan

Cast: Matein Ebiwari, Fiyinfoluwa Asenuga, Tobi Daniels, Najite Dede, Moyinoluwa Olutayo, Kate Henshaw-Nuttal, and Emeka Nwagbaraocha

Where to watch: Prime Video

Synopsis: It follows the story of a devoted, low-income taxi driver who discovers an abandoned baby in his cab. As he embarks on a relentless quest to reunite the infant with its mother, he collides with a shocking revelation about his wife, forcing him to navigate the complexities of love, sacrifice, and unexpected revelation

Director: Sebastian Ukwa

Cast: Yvonne Jegede, David Jones David, Darasimi Nadi, Patrick Diabuah, Beloved Osagie, and Chibunna Stanley also known as Funnybone.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Synopsis: When Aburo, a street-smart boy with outstanding speed steals from Mide, a failed international athlete, his sprinting ability does not go unnoticed as Mide is determined to make him a star. Aburo now has to battle through the ties that bind him with his street gang and his great destiny.

Director: Yemi Morafa

Cast: Yemi Cregx, Maleek Sanni, Efa Iwara, Darasimi Nadi, Toni Tones and Charles Inojie

Where to watch: Cinema

