Izu Ojukwu's '76' set to premiere on Netflix

Izu Ojukwu's multi-award winning movie '76' is set to premiere globally on Netflix on August 4, 2021.
The revered director took to Instagram with the exciting news on Friday. He wrote: "It's been almost a decade since this picture, one so personal to me, was released in the cinemas. Since its theatrical run, I have been asked several times when it would be available for timeless consumption. And I am glad to announce that 76 would open globally on Netflix on August 4. As always, I thank you for your invaluable support."
The classic will premiere alongside Chineze Anyaene's award-winning 'Ije' set for August 3, 2021.
'76' released to critical acclaim in 2016. The historical fiction drama starring Ramsey Nouah, Rita Dominic, Chidi Mokeme, is set six years after Nigeria's civil war, centering on an intertribal couple.
The film screened at the Toronto International film Festival in 2016.
