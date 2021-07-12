Chineze Anyaene's 'Ije' is coming to Netflix

"I am excited to announce my multi-award winning feature film, and the highest grossing Nigerian Box Office movie from 2010-2015 IJE: The Journey. A movie which redefined the industry and the cinema experience in Nigeria, starring the finest and top actresses @realomosexy & @genevievennaji will be showing on Netflix from the 3rd of August 2021," Anyaene wrote in a recently shared Instagram post.

The long anticipated Netflix Naija addition holds a lot of memories for Nollywood film lovers. Shot on 35mm and released nearly 11 years ago on July 30 2010, the film cast Nollywood royalty Genevieve Nnaji and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde as sisters. Nnaji's character travels to the US to support her sister who is being charged with murder.

'Ije' was an instant success and went on to become the highest grossing movie in Nigerian box office for five years. It also garnered international acclaim with awards including the Award of Excellence at the Canada International Film Festival.