7 Nollywood Screenwriters We Want More of in 2022

1. Jola Ayeye

One half of Nigeria’s best podcast, Jola Ayeye, is much more than her wit on I said What I said. Alongside being a founding member of Feminist.co, she’s a screenwriter who has shown us her talents go beyond making us laugh via her podcast and inspiring Nigerian women. Some of her works include Inspector K (2020) and Smart Money Woman (2021), which are both great shows. She’s one writer Nollywood needs to see more of in its feature films this year.

2. Lani Aisida

Lani Aisida is one name that reoccurs in the Nollywood web series industry and once you see that name in the credits, you know you’re in for a treat. In the last few years, he’s worked on several projects that have solidified his success as a screenwriter. Inasmuch as he’s a web series hitmaker, many of us want more of his work on bigger platforms this year.

3. Ozioma M. Ogbaji

Accelerate filmmaker Project finalist, Ozioma Ogbaji, is one name that has blossomed in the industry in the past three years. Since 2018, Ozioma has written three blockbuster movies including Kambili: The whole 30 yards (2020), Aki and Paw Paw (2021), and Fate of Alakada(2020). Kambili was a great ‘feel good’ movie that the industry definitely needs more of this year.

4. Toluwani Obayan

If you’ve watched This Lady Called Life, you can attest to how tender and brilliant the film was. Part of the film’s beauty can be credited to the writer, Toluwani Obayan. Although a not-so-popular name today, it’s clear she has the talent and skill that’ll give her the accolades she deserves. She’s one writer the industry and its fans want to see more of this year.

5. Wande Thomas

The founder and creative director of UrbaGidi, popularly known as Sir Wande Thomas, is also the screenwriter responsible for writing some of the production company’s content. From his one-season web series, Lara of Lagos (2020), and a short film Napped (2021), both of which were great watches, it’s clear he creates unique content that the industry needs more of this year.

6. Tamara Aihie

Popular for its versatility in the media space as a presenter, MC, and Host, Tamara is also a screenwriter. In the last few years, she’s worked on projects that have helped her secure a spot in the screenwriting industry. Inasmuch as many of her projects are Tv or web series, it’s evident she has what it takes. Some of her works include; Inspector K (2018/2020), On the real (2017), Money.Men.Marriage (2017)

7. Adaora Udeh

Adaora Udeh is a budding screenwriter who needs more recognition this 2022. Her 2020 film, Blue, won the award for Best Nigerian Film at the Eastern Nigeria International Film Festival. She also has another film, Baby Make, written and starring herself, set to release later this year. From the trailer and synopsis, it proves to be worth the wait.

Nollywood filmmakers are taking the industry by storm this year with the influx of already expected film releases. We hope to see more work from these writers and the hundred other talented writers in the industry this year.