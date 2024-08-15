6 Nollywood films from the 1990s and where to watch them now

When we look back at Nollywood in the early days, it gives us the ick; like how did we enjoy this. Good news is, there were some outstanding ones that had great rewatch value. They had us renting CDs, and running to our neighbours’ homes to wait for our favourite shows. Such humble beginnings!

Today, we’re talking about it all; romance, adventure, comedy. Strap in and let’s go down memory lane and explore some of Nollywood’s best films of the 1990’s.

1. Suicide Mission (1998)

This is one of Fred Amata’s first films. If you’ve ever wondered how trapping men became a thing, then you should see Suicide Mission. Directed by Fred Amata and produced by Sunny Collins, this movie tells the story of a home-wrecking spinster, Monique, who turns to bad juju to trap a married man.

Involving dry-fasting for three days then casting her panties into the ocean, Monique gains power over her target, keeping his being in a bottle. She manages to have his wife ejected from the house, and kills one of his children. The devil was indeed on a mission. When she eventually meets her downfall, she becomes a wild street-woman who can only be saved by a supernatural being.

Cast: Richard Mofe-Damijo, Regina Askia, Ameze Imarhiagbe, Obot Etuk, Patrick Doyle, and Peter Bunor Jr.

2. Igodo: The Land of the Living Dead (1999)

You’ve never seen a Nigerian adventure film like this one. Igodo tells the story of a village troubled by evil spirits and sorcery. The only way to stop these evil spirits is for the men in the village to go to the evil forest to recover a sword with amazing powers to fight evil spirits and powers. Igodo joins this quest to the evil forest and returns alone. It was produced by Don Pedro Obaseki and directed by Andy Amenechi.

Cast: Sam Dede, Pete Edochie, Norbert Young, Charles Okafor Prince, James Uche, Ignis Ekwe, Obi Madubogwu, Chidi Mokeme, and Joe Layode.

3. Scores to Settle (1998)

Nigerian films were popular for romanticising pain and sorrow. What was a Nollywood movie without scenes that tug at the heart of its viewers? Well, there you go! Directed by Chico Ejiro, Scores to Settle follows a widow who faces different struggles. Rejected by her in-laws, Sade hits the streets with her two sons after the death of her husband, embarking on a long journey of suffering as she faces insecurity, poverty and hunger.

Cast: Richard Mofe-Damijo Liz Benson, Omotola Jalade, Rich Azu, Teco Benson, Patrick Doyle.

4. Chain Reaction (1999)

This one is popular for its gloomy soundtrack that goes, "In this world, you reap what you sow," performed by Stanley Okorie.

Directed by Ndubuisi Okoh, Chain Reaction tells the story of Eucharia, who has been married to Ugochukwu for over 40 years. Despite being married to a peaceful man from a peaceful home, Eucharia often itches for a fight, stirring arguments whenever she pleases. A drama queen, we love.

Cast: Pete Edochie, Liz Benson, Onyeka Onwenu, Rita Edochie, Tom Njemanze, Pete Ene, Chinedu Ikedieze, Klint Da Drunk, Ernest Asuzu and Chika Anyanwu.

5. Mortal Inheritance (1996)

In a time where sickle cell was associated with spiritualism, Mortal Inheritance was a breath of fresh air; an enlightenment to the Nigerian audience. Produced by Zeb Ejiro, directed by Andy Amenechi and written by Bond Emeruwa, this romantic drama follows a woman dealing with sickle cell anaemia. She beats the odds of dying young as a sickle cell carrier and upon reaching adulthood, falls in love with Chike, an Igbo man. When she realises Chike has the sickle cell trait, she ends the relationship. The plot also explores cultural resistance to inter-ethnic marriages in Nigeria.

Cast: Fred Amata, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, and Kunle Bamtefa.

6. Died Wretched (1997)

A story about a man, who dies poor, but buried in an expensive style isn’t new to Nollywood. Died Wretched tells the story of a man who lives in abject poverty and is abandoned by loved ones. But when he dies, he’s buried in a ₦2.5 million casket by his wealthy nephew. This feel-good film is written and directed by Kenneth Nnebue.

Cast: Eucharia Anunobi, Tina Amuziam, Moses Ajayi, John Paul Nwadike, and Tony Umez.