'His journey inspires me' — Taye Arimoro wants to be as big as Tyler Perry

Breaking into Nollywood wasn’t an easy feat for him. He questioned himself so much at the beginning of his career, enough that he cried.

Since then, the rising actor has appeared in projects including Criminal, Casa De Novia, Slum King, and Game On.

His latest work is the upcoming Broken Portrait, where he plays the love interest of a woman whose brother is a drug addict, starring alongside Teni Aladese, Ngozi Nwosu, Gbubemi Ejeye, and Floyd Igbo.

In an interview with Pulse Nigeria, Arimoro discusses his journey as an actor and the future of his career.

What inspired you to pursue a career in acting?

I decided to be an actor to prove a point to myself that I could stick to something and go through with it. Maybe it's because of the family I come from or how I was raised. That I can stick to something I wasn’t good at, and develop and hone my skills. My first audition was so bad and I left there with my tail between my legs. But I was like, “Breathe, you can do what you put your mind to.” You might be bad at it but if you put in energy, you’ll be good at it. If I want to be a mechanic tomorrow I’ll get better at it and do it well.

What’s your career highlight so far?

In 2024, I had the opportunity to work with people I grew up watching. During the 2024 AMVCA after-party, I’m walking around saying hello and taking pictures. I see Lala Akindoju and she says to me, “We see you and we see what you’re doing.” And I responded saying, “Yeah, thank you. I hope someday I go home with the awards.” And she said to me, “Don’t think about the awards, they’ll eventually come but keep doing what you do, because if you don’t get the awards you still need to stay. People are watching you. You need to stay in the sun.” Till tomorrow, that sticks with me. It also informs me that I can’t do terrible work because people are watching.

What’s been your favourite role to date and why?

I don’t think I have a favourite role but I’ll say the project I had the best chemistry with would be Game On. Usually, they don’t give the actors time or the space to bond. But on this project, we spent so much time together in preparation for the film.

How do you typically prepare for a new role? Is it unique to the role you take?

When I get a role, I go to my home office, use time stamps, read through, then break down the scenes, highlight important actions, dialogue, and things that stand out then relate it with other characters in the scene. I record a voice note of all my scenes and play them back again. Then speak to the directors, find out where their head is at, and see if we’re on the same page. Also, I watch films a lot.

What drew you to the character you play in the upcoming film, Broken Portrait?

The first thing was the conversation I had with the producer. What stood out for me was that the family lacked a father figure and the role I played sort of brought the balance. The third thing is my fellow cast. I heard names like Floyd, Teniola, Gbubemi, Madam Ngozi. I was like okay, I’m making a film with friends. Seeing how far Madam Ngozi has come, it’s indicative she’s doing something right. For me, it was a no-brainer. Working with her was a learning point for me.

How did it feel being on the set with everyone?

The vibe on set was great. I don’t think I was emotionally distraught at any point. It was easy to understand the story because I have people who battle drug addiction. There was respect on set. Everyone wanted to make the film work.

What should the audience look forward to in this film?

I want them to take a sneak peak, and have a bit of an understanding of what victims of addiction go through and the families as well. They’re all victims. To have some empathy towards them. It’s a very difficult thing to have.

What are your thoughts on substance abuse among youths in Nigeria?

A young person can try. It’s better to just stay away. It’s tough living in a country like this. Not many people are raised well or even have good coping mechanisms. So, they often see drugs as a getaway.

How do you balance your personal life with your acting career?

I’m trying. I try to make time for family especially when I'm not on set. It’s almost impossible to find time to visit on a set. Having to be another person frequently isn’t easy. When I’m on set, it’s almost impossible to get enough time for myself. I don’t think anything suffers per se. The only thing that suffers for me is fitness. It was easier when I started my career but now it’s so hard.

Who are some of your biggest influences or mentors in the industry?

Denzel Washington, in terms of acting skills. Damson Idris, Tyler Perry, his dream, his drive. He has a massive studio, that’s where I wanna get to. To employ other actors. His journey inspires me a lot. Daniel Etim does it for me too. Adedimeji Lateef, I love him too. He’s able to interpret his roles. Uzor Arukwe is an amazing guy too. OC Ukeje, Blossom Chukwujekwu. They’re all great guys. Strong actors and my opinion of them hasn’t changed.

Can you describe a particularly memorable moment on set?

Casa De Novia set. We had just finished filming a scene and I got a round of applause at the end of the shot. It happened twice. It felt like I’d done a really good job. I enjoy being an actor, it felt like fulfillment. At the beginning of my career, I questioned myself a lot. I had a moment where I cried my eyes out.

What advice would you give to aspiring actors?

