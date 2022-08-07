5 underrated Nollywood films that made reputable mark

However, there are films that lurk in the shadows, with no one discovering them. Like slow-bloomers, they might be slow but they definitely will hit you hard when you see them. These movies are not in the face of the mainstream, hence they are not rated as much.

Here, I'd be giving a list of 5 movies that are underrated but have gone ahead to make the industry proud. You probably haven't heard of any.

1. Sylvia

The 2018 Nigerian supernatural thriller film directed by Daniel Oriahi is on the list. The movie was screened at the Nollywood Week in Paris on May 5, 2018 and was released across cinemas on September 21.

This is the only film on the list that didn't win any award after several nominations, but the reception by film scholars was amazing.

The Maveriq of Tha Revue’s take was “Sylvia is one of the darkest thrillers that has ever come out of Nollywood and I must commend Trino studios for their courage in making this film because this isn’t the quintessential Nollywood production”.

Are there method actors in Nollywood? Top 10 actors with range [Pulse Opinion] Pulse Nigeria

2. Eyimofe

Eyimofe is a Nigerian drama produced, written and directed by twin brothers Arie Esiri and Chuko Esiri on their directorial debuts.

The film was met with extremely positive reviews from critics and was screened at various global international film festivals in 17 countries. On rotten tomatoes, the film maintains a "Fresh" score of 100% after 22 reviews by critics.

The film currently has over 10 international awards.

Pulse Nigeria

3. The Milkmaid

The Milkmaid is a 2020 Nigerian drama film directed by Desmond Ovbiagele. The film became more reputable when it was selected as the Nigerian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards, but it was not nominated.

The film has currently won about 12 international awards.

Pulse Nigeria

4. Kasala

Kasala is a 2018 Nigerian comedy drama film directed by Ema Edosio. The film was released on October 12 2018 but was only accepted to the cinema by December 2018 and premiered on Netflix on January 31, 2020.

The film didn't do well at the cinema but went on to win several awards at several international film festivals.

ece-auto-gen

5. Juju stories

Juju Stories is a three-part anthology film exploring juju (magical) stories rooted in Nigerian folklore and urban legend, written and directed by C.J. Obasi, Abba Makama and Michael Omonua.