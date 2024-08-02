ADVERTISEMENT
5 romantic Nollywood films from the 2000s and where to watch them now

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Let’s throw it back to the 2000s with these classic romantic Nollywood films.

Power of love- Ramsey Nuoah and Genvieve Nnaji
Power of love- Ramsey Nuoah and Genvieve Nnaji

Although early Nollywood generally had some cringy productions, when you look at some of these films today, you find that they are not so bad. There are some exceptional ones, that delivered premium entertainment and had us glued to our cushions as we watched. They were good enough for us to join long queues at rental stores and spend allowances on VCD collections; such humble beginnings.

Today, we’re talking about love and romance. Strap your seat belt and let’s go down memory lane and explore some of Nigeria’s best romantic Nollywood films of the aught years.

Nollywood icon Genevieve Nnaji plays Jemima, a girl in an unsteady relationship with her ever-busy boyfriend Fredrick. She meets Sadiq through a misdial on the phone. Compared to Fredrick, Sadiq is compassionate and more affectionate. Now she’s torn between two men. What a life! Written by Victor Sanchez Aghahowa, produced and directed by Fred Amata, the film stars Yemi Blaq, Fred Amata, Joke Silva, and Ibinabo Fiberesima, with special appearances from Segun Arinze and D’Banj.

Where to Watch: YouTube

Weyinmi in this film is with a man who is after her life. After several abortions, Bube manages to evade the question of marriage in their relationship. Poor Weyinmi believes “it is not the right time.” Femi on the other hand cannot seem to remain faithful. His randiness makes Omoze his wife go crazy. Then there’s Tayo, a battered wife who constantly makes excuses for her husband. Blue eye today, Birkin tomorrow. Rita seems to be the only one with a good head on her shoulder. She’s got a good man.

Reloaded is directed by Lancelot Oduwa Imaseun and Ikechukwu Onyeka. It stars Ramsey Nuoah, Desmond Elliot, Stephanie Okereke, Ini Edo, and Nse Ikpe Etim. It received three nominations at the 5th Africa Movie Academy Award.

Where to Watch: YouTube

Directed by Tarila Thompson, this film explores the themes of love, betrayal, and forgiveness. The story follows Juliet, a victim of an accident perpetuated by her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend. Chris later needs money to travel and he asks his now paralysed girlfriend. Well, how else do you measure love if not by how silly you can be? Juliet sponsors the trip and this makes Chris determined to marry her. However, his parents reject the lady, saying she was disabled and he ended up marrying Sandra. We knew he was no good. The film stars Genevieve Naji, Grace Amah, Fred Amata, Ashley Nwosu, and Ramsey Nuoah.

Where to Watch: YouTube

This is one of the best romance films to come out of Nollywood. Genevieve Nnaji and Richard Mofe Damijo playing a couple? Yes, please. Keeping Faith is about Nadine who gets heartbroken when she visits her lover and finds out he’s married. She meets and falls in love with Mr Princewill Sampa. But friends convince her to jazz him with a love potion. Then she gets caught in a mix and doesn’t know if he truly loves her or if it’s the jazz working. The film also stars Bimbo Akintola, Funlola Aofiyebi, Ego Boyo, Amaka Igwe, and Joke Silva.

Where to Watch: YouTube

Have you ever prayed away pain and it didn’t go so you gave God an ultimatum? Directed by Charles Novia, this film follows Dolly, a troubled young woman who prays to die on her 25th birthday if her misery continues. A dark angel is sent to manipulate her but slowly falls in love with her. Missing Angel stars Stella Damsus, Desmond Elliot, Empress Njamah, Nobert Young, Tuvi James, Don Richards, Chris Ibonye, Wale Olaseson, Favour Chuks, Tony Johnson.

Where to Watch: YouTube

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
