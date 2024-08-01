ADVERTISEMENT
These are the most anticipated Nollywood films premiering in August

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Here are some Nollywood titles you should not miss in August.

Tokunbo
Tokunbo

Now, a new month is upon us also promising great titles for audiences of all types.

From unlikely family dramas to romantic thrillers, there is so much on the way in August. At Pulse Nigeria we can hardly wait. See below the list of films we are anticipating this month:

READ ALSO: These 5 movies defined the acting career Onyeka Onwenu

Directed by Daniel Oriahi, The Weekend explores unlikely family bonds and secrets revealed after an orphaned woman introduces her fiancee to her family and eventually gives him an ultimatum to either choose her family or lose her. With this film, Oriahi puts a new twist on the familiar meeting-the-in-laws story with a skilful combination of genre-bending horror.

Where to watch: Cinemas

Cast: Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Gloria Anozie, Keppy Ekpenyong-Bassey, Bucci Franklin

Release date: August 30, 2024

The Betrayed follows a young married man whose life is in disarray after he is accused of murder. This strains his marriage and their love is shaken. The film stars Uche Montana, Gabriel Afolayan, Adunni Ade, Ibrahim Suleiman, Jemima Osunde, Vine Olugu, and Stephanie Zibili.

Directed by Zulumoke Oyibo, This suspenseful thriller will be released in all cinemas this Friday, August 2, 2024.

Force Empire explores sexual assault and crimes women confront in the male-dominated Nigerian Police Force, and workplaces in general. Directed by Ndy Akan, the film follows DCP Mfon, who is determined to unmask the perpetrator who assaulted and humiliated her protégé, ASP Halima. Starring Nse Ikpe Etim, Enwongo-Abasi Ibom, Tony Umez, Kunle Coker, Sonny McDon, Aniebiet Francis, Richard Johnson, Segun Arinze, Richard Mofe–Damijo (RMD) and Mercy Aigbe, Force Empire hits cinemas nationwide on August 23, 2024.

Tokunbo
Tokunbo Pulse Nigeria
Ramsey Nuoah returns to his directing seat with the action feature, Tokunbo. The film tells the story of an ex-car smuggler racing against time to deliver a kidnapped girl. The film boasts a cast, including Gideon Okeke, Adunni Ade, Darasimi Nnadi, Tosin Adeyemi, and Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi. Produced by Chris Odeh, Tokunbo is teased to be an action drama that explores themes of kidnapping, political mobs, and survival. It’ll premier on Netflix in August 23, 2024

The makers of Breath of Life are at it again with another gripping tale. With Difficulty Comes Ease follows Zainab whose strength and grit are tested as she navigates the murky waters of loss, traditions, and new beginnings amidst religious and cultural expectations. Zainab is a symbol of strength and resilience. She faces some of life's toughest challenges with grace and determination, showing us all the enduring power of hope and the human spirit

Written and directed by Korede Azeez, the film stars Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Ummi Baba Ahmed, Caleb Richard, and Michelle Dede.

