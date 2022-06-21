RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

5 popular Yoruba Actors who are not Yoruba ethnically

The Yoruba arm of Nollywood is known for its welcoming nature to all and sundry.

Everyone is free to venture into that angle of the industry and thrive.

Regardless of not being Yoruba by ethnicity, the Yoruba movie industry can brag about some tremendous actors. Some of them gained prominence through the Yoruba film industry, while others have appeared in English movies before venturing into the Yoruba industry, performing in Yoruba and English movies.

These are actors who are not from the tribe but are flourishing because they have been in that field for a long period and have received praises for their exceptional work.

In this article, we shall take you through a list of 5 actors who are not Yoruba ethnically, but have made noticeable impact in the industry.

1. Mercy Aigbe

Mercy is a Nigerian actress, director, fashionista and businesswoman. Although a very popular face in the industry, Mercy is from Edo state. Presently, she is one of the most-sought-after actors in the industry.

2. Toyin Abraham

The actor is perceived to have been born in Ibadan by many people because she grew up there. But, she is actually from Edo. Toyin was born in Auchi and has found her way into the limelight in the Yoruba movie industry.

3. Fathia Williams (Fathia Balogun)

Fathia Williams is Urhobo. She is an adaptable actor in the Yoruba movie industry. While many people think she's Yoruba because of her former name (Balogun), she isn't. She was born in Ukwara, a waterside local government area of Delta State in southern Nigeria, in February 1969.

4. Rykardo Agbor

The actor who gained prominence from the Yoruba film Toko Taya, is from Delta state. Rykardo was a model before he joined the Nollywood movie industry in 1992. He got his first acting role in a movie titled Visa to Hell.

5. Kelvin Ikeduba

Kelvin Ngozi Ikeduba is a Nigerian actor who in 2014 won the award for Best Crossover Actor at the Yoruba Movie Academy Awards (YMAA). Ikeduba although being a native of Delta State was born in Ebute-Metta in Lagos State.

