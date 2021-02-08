Mildred Okwo's anticipated film 'La Femme Anjola' is finally coming to the big screens this March.

Ahead of the film's release, its production company, The Audrey Silva Company has debuted the official trailer. The new trailer follows its first teaser released over a year ago.

Written by Tunde Babalola ('Citation' , 'October 1'), the film noir starring Rita Dominic, Nonso Bassey follows the story of a young stoke broker whose near perfect life turns upside down after he falls in love with a beautiful songstress married to a gangster.

The movie also stars Ego Boyo, Femi Jacobs, Paul Papel, Adejumoke Aderounmu, Uzor Osimkpa, Big Brother Naija star, Bassey Ekpeyong, Shawn Faqua and Kenyan actress Mumbi Maina.

Watch the trailer:

'La Femme Anjola' was originally slated for a 2020 release. According to Okwo, who doubles as director and co-producer (alongside Dominic), the change in release date was due to post production delays caused by Covid-19 restrictions.