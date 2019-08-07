Funke Akindele-Bello’s Scenone TV, the brain behind ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ recently released some of the shots behind the scenes and it will keep you laughing for a long time.

Having succeeded in creating the popular TV series, Akindele-Bello’s production outfit has further created fictional characters that have transformed into an immersive world.

It's easy to get lost in the series and feel that Jenifa, Adaku, and Timini are real people - but they are not. And the production outfit isn’t afraid to remind fans of that via loads of behind-the-scenes videos.

Here are 5 of the most hilarious-ruining BTS shots of 'Jenifa's Diary'

1. The diary sessions of Jenifa

2. Jenifa deals with Sege and Marcus

3. Sege says Jenifa needs no weight loss

4. Jenifa in her character

5. Timini and Jenifa share some moments together