RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

‘Just Us Girls’ returns for a third season this November

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The series is created by Just Us Girls Global Network, an initiative led by Nigerian Pastor, Mildred Okonkwo.

‘Just Us Girls’ returns for a third season this November [Instagram/@justusgirlsglobalnetwork]
‘Just Us Girls’ returns for a third season this November [Instagram/@justusgirlsglobalnetwork]

Recommended articles

The network took to their official Instagram page to tease a new season of the show.

“SAVE THE DATE. Just Us Girls Season 3 will be coming to your screens soon! Are you ready? It’s time to get everyone who hasn’t heard about the series on board, to share and tell a friend. Season 1 & 2 was a dress rehearsal, it’s time for a show!” the post said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just Us Girls Global Network is a growing movement of women with a desire to play their part in responding to the challenges faced by the female gender.

READ ALSO: Nollywood director, Tosin Igho unveils trailer ahead of his movie, ‘Suspicion’

The initiative started as a column in the monthly relationship newsletter at David’s Christian Centre called Bliss—a youth-based church led by Kingsley and Mildred Okonkwo—and it has grown beyond being just a column where the issues faced by today’s women were trashed out and evolved to become a channel of healing, learning and building friendships and giving hope.

The series follows the lives of four ladies, each with their secrets and demons, and their choices in navigating life and staying afloat.

Just Us Girls is a powerful narrative that highlights the struggles and triumphs of women. This series exemplifies what true girl power is about—women coming together to achieve great things.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mr Macaroni charges Wike to speak to citizens with respect and humility

Mr Macaroni charges Wike to speak to citizens with respect and humility

Canadian-Nigerian singer, Jumi drops 2 new singles 'Orekelewa & Idumota'

Canadian-Nigerian singer, Jumi drops 2 new singles 'Orekelewa & Idumota'

Mr Macaroni says he became fearless after his #ENDSARS protest arrest

Mr Macaroni says he became fearless after his #ENDSARS protest arrest

Tems says she's eager to meet with Lil Wayne

Tems says she's eager to meet with Lil Wayne

‘Just Us Girls’ returns for a third season this November

‘Just Us Girls’ returns for a third season this November

Ghanaian fans of American rapper Lil Durk hits the street to demand his release

Ghanaian fans of American rapper Lil Durk hits the street to demand his release

Nollywood director, Tosin Igho unveils trailer ahead of his movie, ‘Suspicion’

Nollywood director, Tosin Igho unveils trailer ahead of his movie, ‘Suspicion’

KOHDEE releases debut EP 'Sweet Karma', a purposeful journey through love

KOHDEE releases debut EP 'Sweet Karma', a purposeful journey through love

Skales calls Nigerian police out over excessive checkpoints on the road

Skales calls Nigerian police out over excessive checkpoints on the road

Pulse Sports

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tosin Igho on the set of 'Suspicion' movie [Instagram/suspicion_movie]

Tosin Igho teases new thriller, ‘Suspicion’ starring Stan Nze, to premiere this November

Third Avenue is a series on Accelerate TV [Instagram/@accelerate tv]

These YouTube channels offer quality Nollywood films and drama series

Somkele Idhalama plays 'The Progenitor'.

Nigerian actress Somkele Idhalama bags role on American sci-fi TV series

Fathia Balogun has addressed the controversy surrounding her upcoming movie [Instagram/@fathiawilliams]

Here’s why Fathia Williams is facing backlash for her new movie ‘Efunroye: The Unicorn’