‘Just Us Girls’ returns for a third season this November

The network took to their official Instagram page to tease a new season of the show.

“SAVE THE DATE. Just Us Girls Season 3 will be coming to your screens soon! Are you ready? It’s time to get everyone who hasn’t heard about the series on board, to share and tell a friend. Season 1 & 2 was a dress rehearsal, it’s time for a show!” the post said.

Just Us Girls Global Network is a growing movement of women with a desire to play their part in responding to the challenges faced by the female gender.

The initiative started as a column in the monthly relationship newsletter at David’s Christian Centre called Bliss—a youth-based church led by Kingsley and Mildred Okonkwo—and it has grown beyond being just a column where the issues faced by today’s women were trashed out and evolved to become a channel of healing, learning and building friendships and giving hope.

The series follows the lives of four ladies, each with their secrets and demons, and their choices in navigating life and staying afloat.