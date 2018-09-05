2013 Project Fame winner turns cab driver to beat depression

news

The sixth winner of the Project Fame West Africa in 2013, Olawale Ojo, has picked up a job as a cab driver to beat depression.

In a short video posted on Instagram by Tope Delano, the reality show star narrated how he had to fight depression when music wasn't going the way he expected.

He further narrated how he had to make a choice between selling the car he won after emerging the tops at the Project Fame West Africa in 2013.

Olawale said he had to swallow his pride to pick up a job by signing as a cab driver in Lagos, Nigeria.

Read MTN Project Fame winner's lamentation

"This car that you have, if you sell it to push yourself, you might not even be able to shoot a proper video and promote it. And it's not like there is a guarantee that this song you are promoting, this money you are spending you will get it back, so I felt selling this car would not be an option for me. And, I just told myself that you have to swallow your pride, you have to forget whatever it is, you have to forget the platform or the brand that you represent and you have to hustle, you have to make money because if you die...I started getting so depressed at home, crazy thoughts that I can't even talk about but at the end of the day I felt, if you kill yourself..." the singer said in the Instagram video.

In 2014, Olawale released a single, Jupa with a video and went ahead as a solo artiste, Olawale to work on an EP titled “Almost Famous”.