2013 Project Fame winner turns cab driver to beat depression

Olawale said he had to swallow his pride to pick up a job by signing as a cab driver in Lagos, Nigeria.
In a short video posted on Instagram by Tope Delano, the reality show star narrated how he had to fight depression when music wasn't going the way he expected.
He further narrated how he had to make a choice between selling the car he won after emerging the tops at the Project Fame West Africa in 2013.
"This car that you have, if you sell it to push yourself, you might not even be able to shoot a proper video and promote it. And it's not like there is a guarantee that this song you are promoting, this money you are spending you will get it back, so I felt selling this car would not be an option for me. And, I just told myself that you have to swallow your pride, you have to forget whatever it is, you have to forget the platform or the brand that you represent and you have to hustle, you have to make money because if you die...I started getting so depressed at home, crazy thoughts that I can't even talk about but at the end of the day I felt, if you kill yourself..." the singer said in the Instagram video.
PROJECT FAME WINNER TURNS CAB DRIVER .... a lot of people ave been wondering where fan fav mtn pf winner Olawale has been hiding. The crowd pleasing crooner who held our hearts to ransom during his remarkable pf run disappeared almost as fast as he came into lime light.Majority of us have had to deal with extremely difficult decisions and as God would have it, rose above it all. I met Olawale a couple of weeks ago and at first he did not want to grant the interview but eventually did. I know alot of us have so many questions as to how he ended up here and I promise you, all that was dealt with in the full video. I listened to his latest song #blessing and guys, Olawale is way better than he was in the house. Many may slam him, say all sorts but we should all RESPECT this king for damning the odds and chosing to do what he is doing now to ensure that there is food on the table. Work is work and you have my utmost respect for this. Thank you @olawalesings for being brave enough to share your story and reminding the world about self worth and work. All I ask, is that we all watch, learn and repost for as many to learn because this man shook a lot of tables! #projectfame #olawaleojo #music #hardwork #musiclovers #nigeria #blessing #motivation #inspiration #trending #trendimgvideos #gracetograss #love #vocals #blessingsongs Full video to drop in a couple of hours @tundeednut @lindaikejiblog @misspetitenigeria @diaryofanaijagirl @famousblogng @ebalsblog @instablog9ja @thebiyitudors @pulsenigeriahot @thenetng @bellanaijaonline @lailasblog @unibadan_efiwe @yabaleftonline @unilagolodo
In 2014, Olawale released a single, Jupa with a video and went ahead as a solo artiste, Olawale to work on an EP titled “Almost Famous”.