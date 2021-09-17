RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

GidiBoxOffice production's '13 Letters' set for October release [Trailer]

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The romantic drama premieres in cinemas October 1, 2021.

'13 Letters' official trailer directed by Kayode Peters [GidiBoxOffice]

GidiBoxOffice production have debuted the official trailer for '13 Letters', their first original feature film ahead of its October theatrical release.

Recommended articles

Directed and produced by Kayode Peters, the romantic drama follows the story of a chronic playboy who suffers major backlash when his ex-girlfriends take their grievances to social media.

In a bid to control the damage, he has to work hand in hand with a PR exert who forces him to address his character flaws.

'13 Letters' stars Kunle Remi in the lead role with BBNaija's Teddy A, Mofe Duncan, Bimbo Ademoye, Bolanle Ninolowo, Amanda Dara, Adedamola Adewole (Adeherself), Ariyike Dimples, Chris Iheuwa and more. The feature film is written by Pearl Agwu.

ALSO READ: Damilola Adegbite explains absence from Nollywood in new interview

Watch the trailer:

Trailer | 13 Letters | In Cinemas Oct 1st 2021 #kunleremi #bimboademoye #bolanleninalowo #nollywood

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Muno releases sophomore EP titled '4+1'

Monaky drops new single The Suitor

GidiBoxOffice production's '13 Letters' set for October release [Trailer]

BigerTinz drops 6-track EP, Lekki Epe

Wendy Williams reportedly taken to hospital for mental health check

Actress Ejine Okoroafor narrates how 'fake' Euro notes almost landed her in trouble

"Are you a dog?- Eucharia Anunobi shades people who have the habit of sticking out their tongues

Music producer Samklef shows off 1st house in the United States of America

Nollywood veteran Chinwetalu Agu spotted wearing a Biafran flag outfit

Trending

BBNaija 2021: Twitter reacts to video of Angel flashing private to housemates

BBNaija housemate Angel [Instagram]

BBNaija 2021: Jaypaul unveils Cross' winning strategy

BBNaija housemate Jaypaul [jaypaulmrflamez]

BBNaija 2021: Saga fails prank task, confesses details to Nini

BBNaija Saga and Nini [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 2021: Highlights from the Saturday Night Party with DJ Joenel

Highlights from the Saturday Night Party