GidiBoxOffice production have debuted the official trailer for '13 Letters', their first original feature film ahead of its October theatrical release.
The romantic drama premieres in cinemas October 1, 2021.
Directed and produced by Kayode Peters, the romantic drama follows the story of a chronic playboy who suffers major backlash when his ex-girlfriends take their grievances to social media.
In a bid to control the damage, he has to work hand in hand with a PR exert who forces him to address his character flaws.
'13 Letters' stars Kunle Remi in the lead role with BBNaija's Teddy A, Mofe Duncan, Bimbo Ademoye, Bolanle Ninolowo, Amanda Dara, Adedamola Adewole (Adeherself), Ariyike Dimples, Chris Iheuwa and more. The feature film is written by Pearl Agwu.
Watch the trailer:
