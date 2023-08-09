From likes to lights, influencers are Nollywood's new acting pipeline

Content creators on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok build substantial followings, and create loyal fanbases that often extend beyond their online presence.

This massive reach grants them visibility, making them attractive prospects for filmmakers looking to tap into a ready-made audience.

Samuel Animashaun, popularly known as Broda Shaggi, is a notable influencer who has made a remarkable transition to the Nollywood industry. His witty and humorous videos quickly gained traction on social media and soon created acting opportunities for him.

One of his earliest roles was as Bayonle in Aiyetoro Town, a spinoff web series of Funke Akindele's Jenifa's Diary. He’s gone on to star in major productions, including Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner, Namaste Wahala, Omo Ghetto: The Saga, Chief Daddy 2, Dwindle, and Inside Life.

He’s notably won the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) for Best Actor in a Comedy for the past two years — for Dwindle and Inside Life.

The comedian is also a two-time winner in the Future Awards Africa Nigeria Prize for Comedy and the City People Music Award for Comedy Act of the Year.

Leveraging his online popularity, Broda Shaggi ventured into the world of acting, showcasing his talent and versatility on the silver screen — proving that a strong social media presence can serve as a launchpad for a thriving career in the film industry. But he’s not alone.

Other prominent content creators who have toed this path include Nosa Afolabi, famously known as Lasisi Elenu, who initially started off as a song writer and singer.

He gained traction on social media, popularly known for making Instagram skits with the wide-mouth filter, and a familiar opening, “Hello everyone, Lasisi is here, and something just happened right now.”

This has helped him land roles in Nollywood, starring in films like The Ghost and the Tout, Made in Heaven, and The Razz Guy, for which he earned an AMVCA nomination for Best Actor in a Comedy.

Debo Adebayo, aka Mr Macaroni, has also featured in prominent Nollywood productions including Ayinla, King of Thieves, Brotherhood, Gangs of Lagos, and Anikulapo, the Kunle Afolayan epic film that won five AMVCAs this year.

Another content creator turned Nollywood actor is Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, aka Kiekie. She has not only gained fame through her social media presence but also featured in movies like Mimi, A Simple Lie, and the AMVCA-nominated Ile Owo.

These content creators have used social media as a tool to launch their Nollywood careers.

