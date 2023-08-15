ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment

EMY Africa Awards soiree, an enchanting evening celebrating excellence, inspiring greatness

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyEMYAfrica

Mawuli Gavor, Latasha Ngwube, Kojo Soboh (Founder, EMY Africa Awards)
Mawuli Gavor, Latasha Ngwube, Kojo Soboh (Founder, EMY Africa Awards)

Recommended articles

The prestigious event unfolded at the Mercedes-Benz Centre in Victoria Island, welcoming an illustrious guest list of industry leaders, creatives, celebrities, business executives and notable personalities. The occasion not only commemorated excellence and facilitated connections but also treated attendees to a captivating night of entertainment.

The EMY Africa Awards, based in Accra, Ghana and founded by Kojo Soboh, is dedicated to honouring remarkable African men and personalities for their exceptional accomplishments, substantial contributions, and inspirational endeavours that foster positive change across the continent and beyond. These awards also extend honorary recognition in two categories to women who challenge conventional norms.

Serving as a dazzling prelude to the 8th Annual EMY Africa Awards scheduled for October 14 in Ghana, the Lagos Soiree was a night to remember. Throughout the enchanting evening, attendees were delightfully captivated by conversation and the palpable yet vibrant energy in the air.

ADVERTISEMENT
Doja Allen, Mary Ojulari (Managing Director, Mercedes Benz Nigeria), Kojo Soboh (Founder, EMY Africa Awards), Marianne Omatsome
Doja Allen, Mary Ojulari (Managing Director, Mercedes Benz Nigeria), Kojo Soboh (Founder, EMY Africa Awards), Marianne Omatsome Pulse Nigeria

Distinguished guests, from both Ghana and Nigeria, including Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), Michelle McKinney Hammond, Lanre Olusola, Mary Ojulari, Mawuli Gavor, Roberta Dawson-Amoah, Chidi Mokeme, Waje, Doja Allen, Cobhams Asuquo, Daniel Etim Effiong, Toolz, Uti Nwachwkwu, Kelechi Amadi Obi, Akintunde Johnson Bada, Ama K Abeberese, Comfort Booth and more, graced the occasion.

“Gathering such a diverse and accomplished group of individuals under one roof is a testament to the power of unity and shared purpose. I am profoundly grateful for this evening of celebration and excellence, as it reaffirms our commitment to recognizing and honoring those who shape Africa's narrative with their exceptional contributions," said Kojo Soboh, founder, EMY Africa Awards.

Mawuli Gavor, Osee Mbadiwe, Bovi, Busola Komolafe, Yomi Casual, Ozee Mbadiwe
Mawuli Gavor, Osee Mbadiwe, Bovi, Busola Komolafe, Yomi Casual, Ozee Mbadiwe Pulse Nigeria

Speeches by Mary Ojulari, Managing Director of Mercedes Benz Nigeria, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, chairman of the board for EMY Africa Awards, Roberta Dawson-Amoah, Director of Marketing at Ghana Tourism Authority, and a fireside chat between Soboh and Latasha Ngwube, the project’s lead PR, resonated with the event's theme of celebrating excellence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The evening unfolded with a promise of excitement, and it certainly delivered. From a captivating performance by renowned magician, Babs Cardini to musical entertainment by Dapo Pelmar, an exclusive portrait session with photographer, Ngozi Eme and delectable cuisine by Chef Tucker.

Prince Amoako, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong (Chairman, EMY Africa Awards), Alex Baffour Kwakye
Prince Amoako, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong (Chairman, EMY Africa Awards), Alex Baffour Kwakye Pulse Nigeria

We extend heartfelt appreciation to our valued sponsors: Mercedes Benz Nigeria, Ghana Tourism Authority, Caveman Watches, DVO Ghana, Bag It Co, Special Ice Ghana, Events by Claud, The Chef Tucker, Aphrospirit, Blanche by Jhannel, Ngozi Eme Photography, Blanche Aigle Communications, EMY Africa Magazine, and Latasha Ngwube.

We also extend our gratitude to our key media partners: Bellanaija Online, Guardian Life NG, Daily Times Now, Glazia magazine, Pulse NG, Stylevitae, THISDAY Style, Ovation and Red Edit Magazine.

Ama K Abeberese, Michelle McKinney Hammond
Ama K Abeberese, Michelle McKinney Hammond Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

As the laughter and meaningful conversations linger, EMY Africa Awards remains committed to its mission of celebrating achievement and inspiring leadership across the African continent.

Looking forward, to the 8th Annual EMY Africa Awards coming up in Ghana on October 14th Ghana Promises to be a remarkable celebration of greatness, marking yet another milestone in the journey of recognizing outstanding individuals who shape the landscape of Africa.

---

#FeaturebyEMYAfrica

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

He is just using my name to prosper - TG Omori on beef with Blaqbonez

He is just using my name to prosper - TG Omori on beef with Blaqbonez

Tuface Idibia does not want anyone to steal his wife Annie from him

Tuface Idibia does not want anyone to steal his wife Annie from him

Neo feels betrayed by Alex on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Neo feels betrayed by Alex on 'BBNaija All Stars'

EMY Africa Awards soiree, an enchanting evening celebrating excellence, inspiring greatness

EMY Africa Awards soiree, an enchanting evening celebrating excellence, inspiring greatness

Rema, Asake, Seyi Vibez, Ayra Starr, KCee to perform at 2023 Headies Award

Rema, Asake, Seyi Vibez, Ayra Starr, KCee to perform at 2023 Headies Award

I don't own a single camera - TG Omori

I don't own a single camera - TG Omori

Chidinma Ekile refuses to speak on relationship with Kizz Daniel or Flavour

Chidinma Ekile refuses to speak on relationship with Kizz Daniel or Flavour

If I'm not given awards, I will buy them - Portable

If I'm not given awards, I will buy them - Portable

Here's what you need to know about Mo Abudu's latest projects

Here's what you need to know about Mo Abudu's latest projects

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mercy and Ike were a couple and had a reality show [kemifilani]

Mercy Eke and Ike explore their feelings on 'BBNaija All Stars'

BBNaija All Stars' Parrot reveals more secret conversations.

The parrot strikes again on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Rema, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 VMAs

Rema, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 VMAs

Doyin looks out for Cee-C on BBNaija All Stars [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Doyin spills secrets to Cee-C on 'BBNaija All Stars'