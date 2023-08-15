EMY Africa Awards soiree, an enchanting evening celebrating excellence, inspiring greatness

The prestigious event unfolded at the Mercedes-Benz Centre in Victoria Island, welcoming an illustrious guest list of industry leaders, creatives, celebrities, business executives and notable personalities. The occasion not only commemorated excellence and facilitated connections but also treated attendees to a captivating night of entertainment.

The EMY Africa Awards, based in Accra, Ghana and founded by Kojo Soboh, is dedicated to honouring remarkable African men and personalities for their exceptional accomplishments, substantial contributions, and inspirational endeavours that foster positive change across the continent and beyond. These awards also extend honorary recognition in two categories to women who challenge conventional norms.

Serving as a dazzling prelude to the 8th Annual EMY Africa Awards scheduled for October 14 in Ghana, the Lagos Soiree was a night to remember. Throughout the enchanting evening, attendees were delightfully captivated by conversation and the palpable yet vibrant energy in the air.

Distinguished guests, from both Ghana and Nigeria, including Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), Michelle McKinney Hammond, Lanre Olusola, Mary Ojulari, Mawuli Gavor, Roberta Dawson-Amoah, Chidi Mokeme, Waje, Doja Allen, Cobhams Asuquo, Daniel Etim Effiong, Toolz, Uti Nwachwkwu, Kelechi Amadi Obi, Akintunde Johnson Bada, Ama K Abeberese, Comfort Booth and more, graced the occasion.

“Gathering such a diverse and accomplished group of individuals under one roof is a testament to the power of unity and shared purpose. I am profoundly grateful for this evening of celebration and excellence, as it reaffirms our commitment to recognizing and honoring those who shape Africa's narrative with their exceptional contributions," said Kojo Soboh, founder, EMY Africa Awards.

Speeches by Mary Ojulari, Managing Director of Mercedes Benz Nigeria, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, chairman of the board for EMY Africa Awards, Roberta Dawson-Amoah, Director of Marketing at Ghana Tourism Authority, and a fireside chat between Soboh and Latasha Ngwube, the project’s lead PR, resonated with the event's theme of celebrating excellence.

The evening unfolded with a promise of excitement, and it certainly delivered. From a captivating performance by renowned magician, Babs Cardini to musical entertainment by Dapo Pelmar, an exclusive portrait session with photographer, Ngozi Eme and delectable cuisine by Chef Tucker.

We extend heartfelt appreciation to our valued sponsors: Mercedes Benz Nigeria, Ghana Tourism Authority, Caveman Watches, DVO Ghana, Bag It Co, Special Ice Ghana, Events by Claud, The Chef Tucker, Aphrospirit, Blanche by Jhannel, Ngozi Eme Photography, Blanche Aigle Communications, EMY Africa Magazine, and Latasha Ngwube.

We also extend our gratitude to our key media partners: Bellanaija Online, Guardian Life NG, Daily Times Now, Glazia magazine, Pulse NG, Stylevitae, THISDAY Style, Ovation and Red Edit Magazine.

As the laughter and meaningful conversations linger, EMY Africa Awards remains committed to its mission of celebrating achievement and inspiring leadership across the African continent.

Looking forward, to the 8th Annual EMY Africa Awards coming up in Ghana on October 14th Ghana Promises to be a remarkable celebration of greatness, marking yet another milestone in the journey of recognizing outstanding individuals who shape the landscape of Africa.

