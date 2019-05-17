In an exclusive interview with Pulse, Zoro spoke about the trending Yahoo Yahoo topic and how the conversation has become one of the most talked about.

According to the rapper, despite our struggles with Internet fraudsters as a country, the entertainment industry has been able to pride itself as one of the biggest exports out of the country. He talked about the different people he had come across so far in his career and how they loved the idea of visiting Nigeria because of its style of music.

"Thing is that at this point, it feels cool to be Nigerian. I have met a lot of people from my video shows. And every time...if I met 10 people, 8 wants to come to Nigeria, you get me. So at this point, what Afrobeat has done to this country is what that would have taken us so much energy, time to grow. Trust me a lot of people want to come to Nigeria because they see David, Wizkid doing this thing. They see Zlatan, they see Burna Boy doing this thing, the see Phyno and they are like where are these people from.

"If they can give us this too much beauty, what's going to be happening where they come from? So apart from this other side which is not working, there is actually beauty side to Nigeria which I would give a lot of respect to Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Zlatan is doing well, Phyno, Flavour, Kizz Daniel, like a host of others that are doing well," he said.

He then went on to talk extensively about Internet fraud which has become one of the major talking points in recent times in Nigerian. For Zoro, Nigerians set their priorities right and deal with the major issues facing the country before going after Internet fraudsters.

"This other one that you people are talking about, there is a lot of problems to be worried about in Nigeria. If I would sincerely want to say how I feel...sincerely prioritise the problems of Nigeria, I'll go back to number one, you get me. So if you have the strength to actually go out there to protest, protest about the government, not yahoo boys...that's my own. If you think your patriotism is on the apex, number one level, protest about your government. Let them protest about the country, if you say our boys nor get conscience to begin press to begin dey scam people, if job dey, nobody go dey do all those things.

"So I feel like people are misplacing priorities...go to other peoples' countries, they don't have time to start pressing laptop because there are jobs to do when you finish school. Now finish school, you go first begin record song, you go like sing first or carry camera begin do social media Instagram influencer. Work nor dey bro, minimum wage how many thousand. Money wen nor go buy you, Hennessy, somebody's one month's salary. And you want people to come and...how many minimum wages will you save to be able to marry a good wife? With the type of expenses that are associated with women...you go buy one human hair first na," he concluded.

Zoro was born on the 20 March 1990 in Onitsha, Anambra State in the southeastern part of Nigeria. Originally from Enugu state, he rose to prominence with the hit song Ogene. Since then there has been no stopping for the rapper who has collaborated with a number of singers including, Phyno, Flavour, Chidinma, and Mr Real.