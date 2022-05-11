RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Zinoleesky says fame doesn't give you real friends

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Nigerian music star Zinoleesky [Instagram/Zinoleesky]
Nigerian music star Zinoleesky [Instagram/Zinoleesky]

The music star made this known via his Twitter page on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Recommended articles

"It’s crazy how money or fame doesn’t even get u real friends …. I just dey improvise since," he tweeted.

The singer recently made the headlines after he was arrested alongside his record label mate, Mohbad.

In a video that went viral on social media, the music stars were harassed and manhandled by men of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

At some point, the men of the agency handcuffed Zinolessky and pushed him away with some other young men in the house where the arrest was made.

The agency later released a statement explaining the reason behind their arrest.

Marlian records signees Zinoleesky and Mohbad [Instagram/Zinoleesky] [Instagram/Mohbad]
Marlian records signees Zinoleesky and Mohbad [Instagram/Zinoleesky] [Instagram/Mohbad] Pulse Nigeria

"Yes, they have been arrested because we had reliable information that they were in possession of drugs. We moved in on them and recovered drugs. That is why five of them were arrested; three males and two females," the spokesperson for the NDLEA told DailyTimes.

"When their house was searched we found in their possession molly and cannabis. The investigation is still ongoing but we have to trace where they are getting these substances from."

The music stars were later released on bail.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'It has gotten to the point where I'll speak' - Yul Edochie threatens

'It has gotten to the point where I'll speak' - Yul Edochie threatens

Zinoleesky says fame doesn't give you real friends

Zinoleesky says fame doesn't give you real friends

BBNaija's Uriel says she's proud of herself for not undergoing cosmetic surgery

BBNaija's Uriel says she's proud of herself for not undergoing cosmetic surgery

Rihanna set to launch Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin across Africa this May #FentyAfrica

Rihanna set to launch Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin across Africa this May #FentyAfrica

Is Davido's new single 'Stand Strong' an attempt to win a Grammy? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Is Davido's new single 'Stand Strong' an attempt to win a Grammy? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

I have a bigger vision than taking over from Sarkodie – Kwesi Arthur

I have a bigger vision than taking over from Sarkodie – Kwesi Arthur

Ladipoe and Rema share 'Afro Jigga' video

Ladipoe and Rema share 'Afro Jigga' video

Nigerian Idol Season 7: Top three idols emerge as Jordan exits the competition

Nigerian Idol Season 7: Top three idols emerge as Jordan exits the competition

Adekunle Gold and Ty Dolla $ign drop a beautiful video for 'One Woman'

Adekunle Gold and Ty Dolla $ign drop a beautiful video for 'One Woman'

Trending

Singer Stephanie Otobo drags Apostle Johnson Suleman again, shares d*ck photos on Twitter

Apostle Johnson Suleman and Stephanie Otobo [Instagram/ApostleJohnsonSuleman] [Instagram/StephanieOtobo]

Diamond Platnumz in trouble with Nigerians for throwing shade at Burna Boy & Wizkid [Screenshot]

Diamond in trouble with Nigerians for throwing shading Burna Boy and Wizkid [Screenshot]

'It feels good breaking the Internet' - Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie [Instagram/YulEdochie]

Check out video of Yul Edochie's 2nd wife and their son

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and second wife Judy Moghalu [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/JudyMoghalu]