Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Zicsaloma shares his two cents on the growing 'japa' culture

Babatunde Lawal

He said: Before you japa to a random country, inquire about their immigration laws, and not just because the country is fine.

Instagram comedian Zicsaloma [Instagram/Zicsaloma]
Instagram comedian Zicsaloma [Instagram/Zicsaloma]

Comedian and skit maker Aloma Isaac Junior, popularly known as Zicsaloma, has advised people planning to leave Nigeria to be prepared before relocating to any country.

The comic act expressed indifference to the craze among Nigerian youths for travelling abroad in a Tuesday tweet, and the tweet received a lot of backlash.

“I don’t know, but I feel somehow when I see people congratulate people who ‘japad’. It seems everyone is hopeless about the Nigerian situation; being a second class citizen in another man’s country is not something I admire at all,” he tweeted.

Reacting to the backlash, the comedian posted a string of tweets on Thursday, he offered a bit of counsel, claiming that he felt compelled to offer this advice due to the struggles facing some of his friends who were confined in other countries.

"About my last tweet about ‘Japa’. I never said anyone can’t leave Nigerian if it’s their dream. I am just concerned about the mass relocation which in my opinion, seems like everyone has totally given up on the country and If every has that mind set, we can’t stand and fight. I still have faith in my country Nigeria. I might not be the popular voice you hear on social media ranting about bad government but I really want young people to stand and ensure this country works."

The comedian wonders why everyone has seemingly given up on the nation and advises that people be civil with their arguments.

He wrote, "How would someone who wants this feel when every young person you turn to says, ‘omoh! once I just see chance, I don comot for this hopeless country’. Everything I said is my opinion about how I see the whole ‘japa’ thing. Let’s learn to be civil with our opinions and arguments without attacking the person but the argument."

He said he once visited South Africa and Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), but it never crossed his mind to live there permanently.

Verbatim, he wrote: "So I made that post because It is my dream to see Nigeria work and not because I have money in Nigeria – as many of you think. I first traveled to South Africa and Dubai before I became a house hold name in Nigeria and did not think twice about returning."

He added, "Many young people do not even care about the country they are going. They just wanna leave. No wonder I have met some of my friends in some of these countries (wouldn’t want to call names) and they live in worse situations than when they were in Nigeria. Before you japa to a random country, inquire about their immigration laws and not just becos the country is fine. Of course, I would not want to post screenshots of Nigerians in some countries begging for funds to clear their overstay and return to Nigeria."

Zicsaloma is a Nigerian comedian, skit maker, actor, and singer. He gained notoriety because of the humorous videos he uploads on TikTok and Instagram

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
