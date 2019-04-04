The actor and singer took to his Instagram page on Thursday, April 4, 2019, where he shared a video of the adorable baby and himself together. He went on to caption the video with a quote where he said the child has brought so much joy and happiness to his mum and himself.

"I may not always be with you but I will always be with you. You will be a source of joy, happiness, and blessings to your mother and I, bless your beautiful heart son, daddy loves you #lilabounce #lilironmonkey #lilme😎" he wrote.

Hmmm...guys it looks like Yvonne Jegede and Abounce Fawole might be working towards the path of reconciliation with the release of this video. However, this is not take away the fact that these guys left fans and admirers shocked when it became evident that their relationship had gone sour.

A few weeks ago, during an exclusive interview with PULSE, Yvonne Jegede had said Abounce was the father of their four months old son, Xavier and that he can't deny it.

Yvonne Jegede denies child paternity rumours

In an exclusive interview with Pulse a few weeks ago, Yvonne Jegede said Abounce can't deny the fact that Xavier is 100% his son.

"I don't call him. I only reached out to him when I feel the need to because he knows Xavier is his son, he is 100% sure he's his son. He's been to the house twice after we got back to the country, he's come to see his son twice and he has pictures with his son on his phone which I took so why he's not posting them, maybe his personal reasons, maybe he's not like me who is showing my joy to the world.

"I don't know but is that enough to give me a name? no, you don't give me a name like that, common, that is not right, people tried to bully me or make dry joke over this, about my life, would you be happy if I were your sister but anyways, I am here, I am strong and will be strong for my son. I have morals to set for him and what the world is about," she said.

The Nollywood actress, who featured in 2face Idibia's music video, 'African Queen,' welcomed her first child with Abounce in November 2018.