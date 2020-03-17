Yvonne Jegede has a message for those who have been busy calling her out over her failed marriage to Abounce Fawole.

Yvonne Jegede and Abounce Fawole's marriage crashed in 2019.

The actress took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, where she slammed those who have been attacking her on social media over her failed marriage.

Yvonne Jegede is ready to go after any cyberbully that tries to make social media uncomfortable for her. [Instagram/IamYvonneJegede]

According to her, if anyone is bothered about her ex-husband, then the person should go ahead and get married to him.

Yvonne Jegede is ready to go after any cyberbully that tries to make social media uncomfortable for her. [Instagram/IamYvonneJegede]

"If you come for me with insults based on my failed marriage, you plus the person you are standing for will hear from me. It is my failed marriage, not yours. If it hurts you that much, go ahead and marry him and give him the happiness you so wish him," she said.

Yvonne Jegede is ready to go after any cyberbully that tries to make social media uncomfortable for her. [Instagram/IamYvonneJegede]

"I am not the type of woman anybody can intimidate. What you see is what you will get with me. If you must act like a fool, don't do it here. I nor dey find trouble but I certainly like trouble."

Jegede's statements might be connected to a recent photo she shared on Instagram which provoked a lot of people online.

Recall that her marriage to rapper turned actor, Abounce hit the rocks in 2019 over infidelity issues.

During an exclusive interview with PULSE, she denied cheating on him during their short-lived marriage.

Recall that her marriage to rapper turned actor, Abounce hit the rocks in 2019 over infidelity issues. [WuzupNigeria]

Yvonne Jegede and Abounce welcomed their first child early in 2018.