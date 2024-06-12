ADVERTISEMENT
Yvonne Jegede apologises to May Yul-Edochie after facing backlash for polygamy comments

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She had previously stated that Yul Edochie had done nothing wrong by taking a second wife.

Actress Yvonne Jegede apologises for saying that she sees nothing wrong with Yul Edochie taking a second wife [instagram/iamyvonnejegede]
In a statement posted on her Instagram account on June 12, 2024, Jegede clarified her intentions and expressed regret for any misunderstanding caused by her words during her time on The Honest Bunch Podcast.

She began, "I Yvonne Jegede would like to address the concerns and backlash that have arisen from my recent interview on The Honest Bunch Podcast where I discussed themes related to my latest film on Amazon Prime, A Father's Love."

Yvonne Jegede's statement [Instagram/Iamyvonnejegede]
Jegede expressed deep regret that her comments had been perceived as dismissive of Yul Edochie's estranged wife May Yul-Edochie. She emphasised that it was never her intention to cause any pain or disrespect and offered a sincere apology for any offence caused.

She wrote, "Upon reflecting on the interview, I realised that my words were not articulated in a way that conveyed my true intentions and have been misconstrued as insensitive, particularly towards Mrs May Edochie, a woman who has endured significant pain and hardship occasioned by estranged marriage. I deeply regret that my comments were perceived as adding to her distress. It was never my intention to cause any pain or disrespect. I am truly sorry."

Page two of Yvonne Jegede's statement [Instagram/iamyvonnejegede]
The actress went on to stress that the essence of her interview was to shed light on her new movie, adding that her statement was to highlight the cultural aspects of polygamy in our society.

"I want to clarify that my remarks about polygamy were meant to reflect its cultural context and to emphasise that how it is practised is crucial. My goal was to convey that polygamy is part of our culture, but what matters is how it is approached. Unfortunately, my message was lost in my articulation," she added.

Recall that during the podcast, Jegede stated that she saw no problem with Yul Edochie taking a second wife because most people come from polygamous homes themselves.

She had said, "You see this same Yul Edochie ehn, 99% of people that are abusing him on the internet are from second wives, third wives, fourth wives and even, fifth wives. Sometimes some of them come from wives they the family does not even know about, let's all stop being silly on the internet."

"Why are we cursing the guy? They would curse him and leave Ned Nwoko alone and say Regina Daniels is your prayer point and she's the only one that can advise you about marriage. These are the comments I see," she added.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing. She has a first-class degree in mass communication and a keen interest in celebrities, pop culture and social media in general.

