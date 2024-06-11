ADVERTISEMENT
Yul Edochie has done nothing wrong in taking a second wife - Yvonne Jegede

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She argues that most of his critics come from polygamous homes as well.

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede [Instagram/iamyvonnegegede]
Speaking on the recent episode of The Honest Bunch podcast, the actress defended Edochie's choice, stating that she saw nothing inherently wrong with him embracing polygamy and taking a second wife.

She said, "You see this same Yul Edochie ehn, 99% of people that are abusing him on the internet are from second wives, third wives, fourth wives and even, fifth wives," she said. "Sometimes some of them come from wives they the family does not even know about, let's all stop being silly on the internet."

"He is owning his BS with his chest but nobody is going to support him, even me, I have to stand with the crowd so they don't curse me. I don't see anything he's done wrong, most of us are from second wives,?" Jegede added.

Further expressing her support for Edochie, Jegede questioned the double standards of polygamous relationships by specifically highlighting the case of Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels.

"Why are we cursing the guy? They would curse him and leave Ned Nwoko alone and say Regina Daniels is your prayer point and she's the only one that can advise you about marriage. These are the comments I see."

Recall that Edochie was married to his now-estranged wife May Yul-Edochie for 19 years, before marrying Judy Austin. May Yul-Edochie filed for divorce in 2023 on the grounds of adultery, suing him for ₦100 million in damages.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing. She has a first-class degree in mass communication and a keen interest in celebrities, pop culture and social media in general.

Yul Edochie has done nothing wrong in taking a second wife - Yvonne Jegede

