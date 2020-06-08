Nigerian actor Yul Edochie is speaking out about the increasing cases of rape and sexual harassment in the country.

In a tweet shared via his Twitter page on Sunday, June 7, 2020, the movie star turned politician said indecent dressing should not be a yardstick for any woman to be raped or sexually harassed.

"I do not encourage indecent dressing. But no matter how indecently dressed she is, guy it’s not an invitation for rape," he tweeted.

"If you both agreed on pay as you go, you pay, she no wan give you, get ur money back through non-violent means. Do not touch her. There’s no excuse for rape."

Uwa was killed by some men after she was raped in Benin

The recent conversations about rape on social media was prompted by the brutal killing of a Uwa Omozuwa, a university student who was raped while reading in a church.