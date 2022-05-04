RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Yul Edochie says he'll never say anything to make his 1st wife look bad in public

Odion Okonofua

The actor says he'll continue to take the heat about the decision to marry a new wife.

Edochie recently unveiled his new wife and son on social media.

The movie star made this known during a chat with music executive, Paul Okoye.

"One thing I'll never do is to make my wife, May look bad in public. No matter what they say, I won't say this is the cause of this...no no no it's family," he said.

He, however, wondered why many people have pointed several accusing fingers at him without first-hand knowledge of what's going on with his family.

It's the truth it's the love that they have for me. At the same time, people are talking about something that they do not know the root of it. There's always a reason for something. There is always the root and everybody that is shouting and insulting me don't live in my house," he said.

"Nobody has said Yul what is the issue? As a man, you don't come out to say everything in public. You own it to just your family and some people out there. I'd rather take all the heat and if they insult me no problem. Someone sent me a message and said I should do a press conference and I started laughing."

The actor said revealed that the situation is under control and "God is preparing him for Aso Rock."

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, the actor unveiled his new family on social media.

It was greeted with criticism by many including his first wife, May, who called him out.

The actor later shared a photo of his first wife, May and described her as his 'number one and undisputed.'

Interestingly, May gave hints about hiccups in her marriage in November 2021 after she shared a cryptic message on IG.

