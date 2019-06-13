Following his involvement in a ghastly car accident about a week ago, Yul Edochie has revealed that he has given his life to Christ.

The movie star made this known via his Twitter page on Thursday, June 13, 2019. According to him, after the accident, he had a rethink about his life which made him have a 'factory reset' and decided to give his life to Christ.

"Someone said to me 'that accident really shook you'.Well, that's an understatement. Actually, it reset my brain to factory setting. I died, and God brought me back. I'm a new man in Christ right now, I'm born again. Don't wait till it happens to you, follow Christ today!" he tweeted.

It would be recalled that about a week ago, Yul Edochie was involved in a ghastly car accident which he miraculously survived.

Yul escapes death after car crash

Pete Edochie's son, Yul Edochie, escaped death when his car crashed on Tuesday, May 4, 2019. Yul Edochie has been involved in a car crash that almost claimed his life. Though the Nissan Pathfinder SUV, which Edochie was driving crashed beyond repair, the actor survived the crash with little bruises.

The actor shared his 'lucky' story on Instagram many hours after the incident. Edochie's accident is coming almost a month after the death of his friend and colleague, Henry Okoro. In the last five months, 15 Nollywood stars have lost their lives while over 7 have been in the news over their health scare.