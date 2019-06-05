Yul Edochie has been involved in a car crash that almost claimed his life.

Though the Nissan pathfinder SUV, which Edochie was driving crashed beyond repair, the actor survived the crash with little bruises.

The actor shared his 'lucky' story on Instagram many hours after the incident.

Edochie's aaccident is coming almost a month after the death of his friend and colleague, Henry Okoro.

In the last five months, 15 Nollywood stars have lost their lives while over 7 have been in the news over their health scare.