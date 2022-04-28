'Real men own up and take responsibility' - Yul Edochie says amid backlash over new marriage

The movie star made this known via his Instagram page on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

"Real men own up and take responsibility. EZEDIKE!!! Na man you be," he wrote.

Edochie has come under severe backlash since he unveiled Nollywood actress Judy Moghalu and her son as the new addition to his family.

"It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife @judyaustin1 And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children," he captioned the photo.

It didn't take long before the actor turned politician's first wife, May, slammed him over the post.

"May God judge you both," she wrote.

The actor later shared a photo of his first wife, May and described her as his 'number one and undisputed.'

Prior to the announcement, the actor was married to May and they have four children.