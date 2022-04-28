RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Real men own up and take responsibility' - Yul Edochie says amid backlash over new marriage

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Edochie describes himself as a real man.

Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie [Instagram/YulEdochie]
Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has hailed his decision to disclose to the public his new marriage.

The movie star made this known via his Instagram page on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

"Real men own up and take responsibility. EZEDIKE!!! Na man you be," he wrote.

Edochie has come under severe backlash since he unveiled Nollywood actress Judy Moghalu and her son as the new addition to his family.

"It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife @judyaustin1 And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children," he captioned the photo.

It didn't take long before the actor turned politician's first wife, May, slammed him over the post.

"May God judge you both," she wrote.

May and Yul Edochie with Judy Austin Moghalu [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/JudyMoghalu]
The actor later shared a photo of his first wife, May and described her as his 'number one and undisputed.'

Prior to the announcement, the actor was married to May and they have four children.

May and Yul have been married for sixteen years.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

