Yul Edochie has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to provide an economic relief package for Nigerians to help cushion the effects of coronavirus.

President Buhari had shutdown three states in the country over the slow increase of coronavirus cases.

In a series of tweets shared via his Twitter page on Sunday, March 29, 2020, the actor pleaded with the president to come to the help of Nigerians.

"Dear President @MBuhari Pls provide an economic relief package for Nigerians, even if it's 50k each, it will go a long way. People are hungry, locked down with no money, begging left, right & center. With a situation like this, it'll be difficult to keep people at home," he tweeted.

Edochie's tweets are coming barely 24 hours after the President had addressed the nation in a broadcast.

The movie star turned politician says this amount will help cushion the effects of the stay at home order. [Instagram/YulEdochie]

In his broadcast, Buhari announced that Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states will be shut down for two weeks to help track the increase of the virus.

President Muhammadu Buhari AFP

Nigeria has now recorded 111 cases of coronavirus as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)