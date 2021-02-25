More celebrities have continued to react to their colleagues, reality TV star Ka3na and Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing's tattoo drama on Instagram.

Nkechi Blessing and Ka3na disowned their fans who got their names tattooed on their body.

Edochie in a tweet shared via his Twitter page on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, said any fan who decided to get a tattoo of their idol must have done it for love.

"For a fan to go as far as tattooing your name on his/her body, that's love. You're truly blessed by God to even get that kind of love. You must not give the fan money if you don't have. Some are not even doing it for your money but for love. Such an act should be appreciated," he tweeted.

Former BBNaija housemate, TBoss wasn't calm with her words as she came hard on Ka3na for embarrassing her fan on social media.

TBoss slams Ka3na for humiliating a fan who tattooed her name on her thigh. [Instagram/TBoss]

"Darlings be careful when choosing a role model. Know what it is that you are truly looking up to the person for. Be sure that they don't go and mislead you then they end up in heaven and your soul would be damned," she wrote.

"Remember that all that glitters truly ain't always gold. Above all, know the difference between a bosslady and a buslady."

Reality TV star Kae3na and Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing [Instagram/OfficialKa3na] [Instagram/NkechiBlessing]

It would be recalled that the reality TV had taken to her social media page where she disowned the fan who got the tattoo.

She also went on to ask celebrities to discourage fans from getting their names tattooed on their body.