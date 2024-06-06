'Your validation means nothing to me' – BBNaija's Neo defends 'My Daughter's Crush' acting

Taking to X on June 5, 2024, the reality star said, "Talk down on me and my craft all you want, I’m getting better at all I do by the day and your validations mean nothing to me."

This comes after the actor received criticism for his acting in his newest film My Daughter's Crush, co-starring Ini Edo. Neo's post raked up reactions from X users, with some encouraging him to embrace criticisms and others commending his attitude.

An X user said, "If people don’t criticize how will you know what you need to improve on. Why do you people take criticism so badly. You decided to be in the public eye you enjoy the good benefits but small criticism. Una go flip. That’s ini Edo clip that you was in was really very poor acting. You can be better that’s what people are saying. Love"

"No one is above criticism. Criticism is inevitable: Be it constructive or destructive, especially with acting skills and techniques. Accept them with open arms and work on the parts you can. Life is not that hard," another user commented.

Other users encouraged Neo, telling him to focus on his self-improvement. A commenter said, "That's the spirit! It's great to see you're focused on self-improvement and not letting others' opinions define your worth."