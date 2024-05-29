ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Young John says director Unlimited LA once chased him off the set of a music video

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He says that this was his most embarrassing moment.

Singer/songwriter Young Jonn
Singer/songwriter Young Jonn

Recommended articles

In a recent interview with MTV Base Africa, the artiste was asked a variety of questions and one of those questions was about his most embarrassing moment ever. He then recalled an incident from his humble beginnings at the YBNL record label, as a music producer.

He began, "Nobody loves to say their embarrassing moments but I remember a time, some years ago on the set of 'Awon Goons Mi' by Olamide. The song was produced by Pheelz and I, but Unlimited LA was shooting the video."

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer recalled how embarrassed he felt after being chased away from the front of the camera, stating that at the time, he felt like entering the ground.

"At the time I was new to the YBNL, setting so I feel like he probably didn't know me or just didn't recognise me. So everyone was doing one by one to the front of the camera, you know 'shoutout si awon goons mi', and then it was my turn. So when I got to the front, Unlimited was like 'Get out of here, get out of here'. I wanted to die. It felt like the ground should open up and swallow me. But yeah, that's in the past now," he concluded.

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kizz Daniel is set to continue his hit run with two new singles

Kizz Daniel is set to continue his hit run with two new singles

TV host Toolz celebrates 8th wedding anniversary, says she wants another child

TV host Toolz celebrates 8th wedding anniversary, says she wants another child

Ayra Starr dazzles fans in France with songs from her new album

Ayra Starr dazzles fans in France with songs from her new album

See the complete cast of Funke Akindele's upcoming film 'Finding Me'

See the complete cast of Funke Akindele's upcoming film 'Finding Me'

Young John says director Unlimited LA once chased him off the set of a music video

Young John says director Unlimited LA once chased him off the set of a music video

Ramsey Nouah, Chris Odeh, Joy Odiete launch new production company BRS Studios

Ramsey Nouah, Chris Odeh, Joy Odiete launch new production company BRS Studios

How I relocated to the US after previously being denied a visa - Helen Paul

How I relocated to the US after previously being denied a visa - Helen Paul

Nigerian celebrities perform 'We Are The World' to mark Children's Day

Nigerian celebrities perform 'We Are The World' to mark Children's Day

Sugarbana releases new EP titled 'ASHES'

Sugarbana releases new EP titled 'ASHES'

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

She was petrified by the concept of rapture [Vanity Fair/RENELL MEDRANORENELL MEDRANO]

I needed a break - Ayo Edebiri says she left the church because of her LGBTQ friends

Tiwa Savage [instagram/Tiwasavage]

We are special and make our mark anywhere - Tiwa Savage describes Nigerians

Nigerian singer and politician Bankole Wellington [Instagram/BankyW]

Don't let people's opinions on social media control you - Banky W advises

Mádé Kútì [Instagram/madekuti]

This is how Mádé Kútì balances coming from the Aníkúlápóo-Kútì family