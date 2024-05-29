Young John says director Unlimited LA once chased him off the set of a music video

In a recent interview with MTV Base Africa, the artiste was asked a variety of questions and one of those questions was about his most embarrassing moment ever. He then recalled an incident from his humble beginnings at the YBNL record label, as a music producer.

"At the time I was new to the YBNL, setting so I feel like he probably didn't know me or just didn't recognise me. So everyone was doing one by one to the front of the camera, you know 'shoutout si awon goons mi', and then it was my turn. So when I got to the front, Unlimited was like 'Get out of here, get out of here'. I wanted to die. It felt like the ground should open up and swallow me. But yeah, that's in the past now," he concluded.