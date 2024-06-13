2Baba says love made his appear on 'Young, Famous & African' reality TV show

In a recent interview with Amatel Softgel on the Gamechanger Series, the veteran was asked about his time on the popular reality show. In response, he disclosed that he never watched reality TV beforehand and never actually imagined that he'd be a part of one himself.

He said, "I don't watch reality TV, I didn't do any research before and I never pictured myself in any reality TV stuff," 2baba responded. "I never sat down to watch any reality TV show before, only maybe if someone was watching it when I walked into a place. I really never thought I'd be in one but love makes you do things."

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about his experience on the show, the singer described it as "interesting," highlighting the intricacies of putting the show together. He humorously added that he does not know how to be a less real version of himself for the show.

"Being on the reality TV show was interesting, seeing how they put all these things together is quite interesting. My problem is I don't know how to not be real in a reality show so I think I was the most boring person in that whole setup. I don't know how to separate reality from reality TV so it gets ridiculous sometimes," he said.

The Netflix show debuted in 2022 featuring stars from across the African continent. Stars like Khanyi Mbau (South Africa), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Annie Macaulay-Idibia (Nigeria), 2Baba (Nigeria), Zari the Boss Lady (Uganda), Naked DJ (South Africa), Nadia Nakai, Swanky Jerry (Nigeria), Andile Ncube (South Africa), and Kayleigh Schwark (South Africa) graced the first season.