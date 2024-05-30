You brought hope - Eniola Badmus to Tinubu on his first year in office

In a post made in the early hours of May 30, 2024, Badmus posted a video of the Nigerian president and parliament singing the newly reinstated national anthem.

Her caption read, "Congratulations on your first year in office @officialasiwajubat. Your dedication and leadership have brought significant progress and hope to our nation. We look forward to continued success and growth under your guidance."

ADVERTISEMENT

Badmus subsequently received backlash for her post from some Instagram users who did not agree with her political views.

A user said, "Honestly, I don't blame you as the current market price of food item is not ur business...u shall definitely get your reward one way or another."

"Significant to which nation ma? Mtcheeeew no be una fault God go judge all of una," said another. A user questioned her, saying, "Why you wait make all of us sleep before you post am?"

Pulse Nigeria

"Eniola Wule Bantu ,Alatenuje, body like Amoeba. May Nigeria 🇳🇬 happen to you. May The kind of progress you have seen in this administration happen to you and your loved ones" said another user, slamming her.

ADVERTISEMENT

A staunch supporter of the president, this is not the first time Badmus has faced backlash for her support for him. Similarly in 2022, she received backlash after expressing her support of Tinubu ahead of the 2023 general elections. In 2023 during the election period, she also received criticism for her public support of him.