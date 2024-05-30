ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

You brought hope - Eniola Badmus to Tinubu on his first year in office

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She congratulates him on his first year in office.

Eniola Badmus says that Tinubu's dedication and leadership have brought significant progress and hope to Nigeria. [Instagram/ Eniolabadmus]
Eniola Badmus says that Tinubu's dedication and leadership have brought significant progress and hope to Nigeria. [Instagram/ Eniolabadmus]

Recommended articles

In a post made in the early hours of May 30, 2024, Badmus posted a video of the Nigerian president and parliament singing the newly reinstated national anthem.

Her caption read, "Congratulations on your first year in office @officialasiwajubat. Your dedication and leadership have brought significant progress and hope to our nation. We look forward to continued success and growth under your guidance."

ADVERTISEMENT

Badmus subsequently received backlash for her post from some Instagram users who did not agree with her political views.

A user said, "Honestly, I don't blame you as the current market price of food item is not ur business...u shall definitely get your reward one way or another."

"Significant to which nation ma? Mtcheeeew no be una fault God go judge all of una," said another. A user questioned her, saying, "Why you wait make all of us sleep before you post am?"

Some reactions to Eniola Badmus post [Instagram/Eniolabadmus]
Some reactions to Eniola Badmus post [Instagram/Eniolabadmus] Pulse Nigeria

"Eniola Wule Bantu ,Alatenuje, body like Amoeba. May Nigeria 🇳🇬 happen to you. May The kind of progress you have seen in this administration happen to you and your loved ones" said another user, slamming her.

ADVERTISEMENT

A staunch supporter of the president, this is not the first time Badmus has faced backlash for her support for him. Similarly in 2022, she received backlash after expressing her support of Tinubu ahead of the 2023 general elections. In 2023 during the election period, she also received criticism for her public support of him.

Last week, she was named Special Adviser to the Speaker, Tajudeen Abass, on Social Events and Public Hearings.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Comedian Seyi Law praises Tinubu, says 'renewed hope agenda remains alive and well'

Comedian Seyi Law praises Tinubu, says 'renewed hope agenda remains alive and well'

You brought hope - Eniola Badmus to Tinubu on his first year in office

You brought hope - Eniola Badmus to Tinubu on his first year in office

Omah Lay & Fireboy excite fans as they announce first-ever collaboration

Omah Lay & Fireboy excite fans as they announce first-ever collaboration

Incompetence, greed, almighty corruption - Charly Boy says of national anthem change

Incompetence, greed, almighty corruption - Charly Boy says of national anthem change

They said I won't get married if I play drums - talking drummer Ara Olumuyiwa

They said I won't get married if I play drums - talking drummer Ara Olumuyiwa

We need to stick together as Afrobeats artists & continue with our sound - Ayra Starr

We need to stick together as Afrobeats artists & continue with our sound - Ayra Starr

'A Father's Love' featuring Yvonne Jegede, Uche Jombo to debut on Prime Video in May

'A Father's Love' featuring Yvonne Jegede, Uche Jombo to debut on Prime Video in May

Kizz Daniel is set to continue his hit run with two new singles

Kizz Daniel is set to continue his hit run with two new singles

TV host Toolz celebrates 8th wedding anniversary, says she wants another child

TV host Toolz celebrates 8th wedding anniversary, says she wants another child

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian singer and politician Bankole Wellington [Instagram/BankyW]

Don't let people's opinions on social media control you - Banky W advises

Mádé Kútì [Instagram/madekuti]

This is how Mádé Kútì balances coming from the Aníkúlápóo-Kútì family

Phyna-Bbnaija-Ijeoma-Josephina-Otabor [Carmart.ng]

Tearful Phyna drags BBN organisers over refusal to pay ₦100m worth of prize

Pastor Iren says that sex before marriage makes it hard to identify red flags [Instagram/pst_iren]

Pastor Emmanuel Iren says body count affects women being satisfied by one man