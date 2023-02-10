'You belong to your sponsors' - Brymo slams Peter Okoye for belittling Seun Kuti

The singer, Brymo, took to social media to respond to a remark made by one-half of the renowned duo P-Square, Peter, in response to a statement made by Kuti.

Kuti, in an interview, described Peter Obi as an opportunist ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, and this led to a string of direct responses from Okoye.

In one of the responses, Okoye took a jab at Kuti and made a reference to his father.

Peter noted how his father was a nobody, yet he made a name for himself, unlike Kuti, who is profiting off his father’s name."My late father was a nobody but today everyone knows the OKOYES! Dude try removing "KUTI" from you make I know weda anybody sabi you! Remain in that your Local shrine while people like us and others continue excelling Globally," he wrote.

Brymo called out Okoye after he made a remark about his own father and how he was a self-made man.

He wrote, "Bros .. you never delete ?..you go keep this post wey trifle your pops, just cause it reads like you are self-made and he inherited fame ?..that’s your point right ?.. this belittles yours.. this is quite self-serving, I doubt you own your successes, you belong to your sponsors?"