'You belong to your sponsors' - Brymo slams Peter Okoye for belittling Seun Kuti

Babatunde Lawal

Following the heated swipes between Okoye and Kuti, Brymo has responded to Okoye.

Okoye, Brymo, Kuti [NotJustOK]

Alternative singer Brymo has reacted to the statement made by Peter Okoye to Seun Kuti.

The singer, Brymo, took to social media to respond to a remark made by one-half of the renowned duo P-Square, Peter, in response to a statement made by Kuti.

Kuti, in an interview, described Peter Obi as an opportunist ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, and this led to a string of direct responses from Okoye.

In one of the responses, Okoye took a jab at Kuti and made a reference to his father.

Peter noted how his father was a nobody, yet he made a name for himself, unlike Kuti, who is profiting off his father’s name."My late father was a nobody but today everyone knows the OKOYES! Dude try removing "KUTI" from you make I know weda anybody sabi you! Remain in that your Local shrine while people like us and others continue excelling Globally," he wrote.

Brymo called out Okoye after he made a remark about his own father and how he was a self-made man.

He wrote, "Bros .. you never delete ?..you go keep this post wey trifle your pops, just cause it reads like you are self-made and he inherited fame ?..that’s your point right ?.. this belittles yours.. this is quite self-serving, I doubt you own your successes, you belong to your sponsors?"

The tweet is met with mixed reactions, as many opine that Brymo is only trying to cause more problems.

Babatunde Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse.

